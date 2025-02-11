Edmonton Oilers
Will Canada or the USA Win the 4 Nations Face-Off?
The favorite to win the 4 Nations Face-Off is either Canada or the United States. Could Finland or Sweden sneak in to take the prize?
The 4 Nations Face-Off is getting ready to roll. For those who have not been paying attention, the 4 Nations Face-Off will pit NHL players from Canada, the United States, Finland, and Sweden. These players will play on teams from their home countries, and the winner will claim the championship.
Most fans believe that either Team Canada or Team USA has the players to win the tourney. According to NHL.com writers, the tournament will likely come down to a showdown between Canada and the United States. And, if you are to believe the pundits, Team USA has a slight edge in the competition because their goaltending and team depth is better.
You’ll hear nothing here to dissuade that belief. However, it also depends upon the style of the game. Should the games be high offense, perhaps Canada or Sweden has the firepower.
The Contenders: Canada vs. The United States
The United States enters the 4 Nations as a strong contender. The team has an impressive mix of offensive power and defensive stability. However, most importantly, it has Connor Hellebuyck – that means it has superior goaltending. Hellebuyck is regarded as the best goalie in the world right now, and he’s a crucial asset to the U.S.’s chances.
Combined with star forwards like Auston Matthews and Jack Eichel, the U.S. has the firepower to beat anybody. NHL.com staffers who picked the U.S. to win the tournament often highlight their edge in the net as a key factor.
On the other hand, Canada’s roster is stacked with talent. With superstars like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Sidney Crosby, Canada can throw offense on the ice all night long. They can overwhelm a team. Their defensive corps is led by Cale Makar and Shea Theodore. It, too, is also among the best in the tournament.
However, as I wrote in another post today, there are concerns over Team Canada’s goaltending. Can Sam Montembeault, Jordan Binnington, or Adin Hill rise to the occasion? Some critics say no. If they’re correct, Team USA could have the advantage in a high-pressure final.
Finland and Sweden Are Dark Horses, Yet Ready for an Upset
Though the U.S. and Canada dominate the conversation, both Finland and Sweden have solid teams. And, on any night, these teams are capable of pulling off an upset. Finland’s roster is led by Aleksander Barkov and Sebastian Aho. And, Team Finland has Juuse Saros. He’s good. Their mix of skill and grit makes them a tough opponent, and at least one NHL.com staff member predicts Finland will surprise the favorites and win it all.
Sweden also has strong depth on defense and solid goaltending. Sweden, too, can rise up to win. They, too, have a solid team. It might not possess the same high-end firepower, but they can suit up some stars. William Nylander is second in the NHL is goal scoring. And, if Linus Ullmark plays well in goal, Sweden could be tough to beat in a short tournament format.
Who Will the Tournament Winner Be? The United States Is Hard to Argue Against
After weighing all the options, it’s tough to argue against Team USA. Loigic suggests they will likely come out on top. If the U.S. finally grabs its first best-on-best tournament win since 1996, it will take the place as a new international powerhouse.
Related: Will Connor Hellebuyck Struggle for Team USA?
