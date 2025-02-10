Best Underdog Players on Each Team in the 4 Nations Tournament

With the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament just a few days away, now is the time to make predictions and assumptions. In every tournament, a good underdog story is likely to emerge. Underdogs are crucial to a team, whether it is simply one good game or a massive goal scored. Here are underdog players to watch on each of the 4 Nation squads.

Canada, Brandon Hagel

Brandon Hagel has had a phenomenal season, yet he often flies under the radar on a stacked Tampa Bay Lightning roster. However, this year has been different. The 26-year-old has emerged as a star forward, currently ranking second on the team with 62 points in 55 games—trailing only Nikita Kucherov.

Despite his breakout performance, Hagel could be overlooked on a deep Team Canada forward group. However, his speed and toughness will be invaluable in the bottom six, making him a key depth piece as Canada looks to reclaim World Cup of Hockey glory for the first time since 2016.

Another player who is an underdog on Team Canada is Drew Doughty. The defenseman was recently named to the roster despite barely playing at all this season.

Finland, Anton Lundell

Another underdog forward in the tournament is Anton Lundell of the Florida Panthers. The recent Stanley Cup Champion is in the middle of his best season in the NHL. Lundell has put up 36 points in 56 games played. Similar to Brandon Hagel, Lundell is overlooked for being on such a stacked Panthers team.

Lundell has represented Finland on the big stage before. He was a part of two World Junior teams, and he captained the 2021 team to a bronze medal. Being one of the top scorers in the tournament, Anton Lundell began to stand out more.

Looking into the 4 Nations tournament, Lundell will be a middle-six forward on the team. Defensive play will be crucial for the forwards because Finland’s defensive core has sustained multiple injuries. Another underdog to watch on Team Finland is fellow Panther teammate Eetu Luostarinen. Both of these guys will be important depth pieces.

Sweden, Rasmus Andersson

Rasmus Andersson is one of the most underrated defensemen on Team Sweden. He has had an up-and-down season with the Calgary Flames but has been one of the best leaders on the team. His presence is felt when on the ice, as he can be extremely vocal at times. The personality of Rasmus Andersson has taken off this season with the memorable “Razzy Staredown”.

Rasmus Andersson 4 Nations Face-Off underdog

Rasmus Andersson could be a hidden gem on Sweden’s blue line. His ability to kill penalties and quarterback a power-play unit presents a tough decision for the Swedish coaching staff, as they already have multiple players who excel in both roles. With Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Hedman, and Gustav Forsling ahead of him, Andersson faces stiff competition for ice time.

Another underdog on Team Sweden is Rickard Rakell. A late addition to the roster, he has been an impressive scorer this season and could provide valuable secondary scoring.

USA, Brock Nelson

For Team USA, Brock Nelson is an underdog. A consistently reliable NHLer, he now has another great opportunity to represent his country. Nelson has been a key contributor for Team USA at the World Championships, consistently driving their offense in past tournaments. However, in the 4 Nations tournament, he will likely take on more of a depth-scoring role on an exceptionally strong U.S. roster. His steady production on the international stage is an encouraging sign.

On paper, Team USA arguably boasts the best roster in the tournament. However, injuries to key players could impact their success. Quinn Hughes will miss the tournament, with Jake Sanderson stepping in as his replacement. Sanderson, an underrated standout for the Ottawa Senators, is another underdog to watch as he looks to make an impact on the blue line.

Which underdog are you most excited to watch? The 4 Nations tournament begins Wednesday when Canada takes on Sweden.

