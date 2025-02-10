Is Team Canada’s Starting Goalie Strong Enough to Win 4 Nations?

For Canada, the goalie situation raises questions when heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off. In fact, Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper didn’t name their starting goalie yet. It isn’t apparent who it should be.

Unlike in previous years, where a standout, high-profile goaltender often took the spotlight, Canada doesn’t appear to have a clear-cut, “elite” netminder for this tournament. Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, and Sam Montembeault are all in contention to be the team’s starter. Yet, among the three, none enter the tournament with the reputation of being a consistently top-tier goalie on the international stage. It isn’t like Team USA, where Connor Hellebuyck is the odds-on starter.

Can Canada’s Goalies Carry the Day at the Four Nations?

However, after the question of who Canada’s starting goalie will be, the second biggest question (although it probably should be the first) is whether these goalies can rise to the occasion and carry Team Canada. The tournament promises to be highly competitive, and Team Canada’s goalies must play well for their team to win.

Can they step up when the pressure’s on, or will Canada’s hopes depend on more than just their netminding?

Who Will Be Team Canada’s Starting Goalie?

As the Four Nations Face-Off gets closer, one of the biggest questions for Team Canada is who will emerge as the starting goalie. There’s no clear frontrunner, with Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens all vying for the honor. Each goalie has the potential to earn the trust of coach Jon Cooper, but the competition remains wide open.



If consistency is the deciding factor, Binnington could have the edge. He’s been playing at a high level since the start of the new year. But Hill is good, too. He helped lead the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup title in 2023 as a backup. Now, he brings that solid resume, which has turned into pedigree and championship experience.

Jon Cooper won’t yet reveal starting goalie for Team Canada

4 Nations Tournament Too Short to Rotate Goalies for Team Canada

If there was ever the possibility that coach Cooper would rotate all three goaltenders depending on the situation, that was put to bed this morning. While things could change if something goes awry, he stated that his play was NOT to rotate.

So, regardless of who gets the starting job, Canada’s goalie situation remains a topic of discussion heading into the tournament. The battle for the starting job will surely be a closely watched storyline. That said, it will be second to the question about the team’s success, whichever goalie coach Cooper uses.

