NHL Trades That Could Happen During the 4 Nations Face-Off

The NHL is not requiring teams to shut down their trade discussions or forbidding them to make moves during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, but there is a bit of an unspoken rule that clubs will wait until the break is over before getting back to deadline business. That said, there are a few trades that could go down before the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament comes to an end.

Don’t expect players on the four respective rosters to be moved. It would be wild if someone like Brad Marchand or Brock Nelson were moved while playing for their country. That said, there are some names in the rumor mill on teams that like to march to the beat of their own drum. “If I’ve got traction on a deal and I’m ready to do it, I’m not going to let this tournament stop me from doing it,” a league executive said.

Jake Evans – Montreal Canadiens

Contract talks have gone the wrong direction between the Montreal Canadiens and Jake Evans. So too, the team has gone on a terrible slump in their last several games, losing to the point that their playoff hopes don’t look promising. If Evans is going to be traded and GMs have nothing but time to call each other and talk shop, a deal could get tabled that GM Kent Hughes likes.

According to Pierre LeBrun, “Obviously, things can change with one phone call, but as of now that makes it more likely Evans gets dealt before the March 7 deadline. Calls from teams asking about Evans have increased lately with the Habs’ slide in the standings.”

Evans has 11 goals and 27 points in 56 games for the Canadiens.

Ryan Donato – Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are out of the running and they could make a move. Ryan Donato’s name has popped up recently with Elliotte Friedman noting that several Canadian teams are kicking tires on the forward. He has 19 goals and 37 points for the Blackhawks this season.

The Blackhawks are in a position where they don’t have to worry about the timing of their trades. They simply want to make the best moves for the organization and if a team like the Oilers decides to put something on the table during the tournament, what’s to stop GM Kyle Davidson from pulling the trigger?

Trent Frederic – Boston Bruins

There’s really no telling what Don Sweeney might do with the Boston Bruins during the break. Trent Frederic has been in the rumor mill most of the season, and the Bruins are a team that might make a move during the break if they feel like they’re moving away from playoff contention. They’re just outside of the postseason picture now, so it would make the most sense to wait until they are either well out or back in before making big trade decisions, but Sweeney isn’t always logical.

Wouldn’t it be amazing if Sweeney pulled off a trade while the active GM of Team Canada? This is the kind of move that probably wouldn’t be announced during the tournament but could get announced right after. Seeing as so many GMs will be in the same place at the same time, discussions are bound to happen.

Dylan Cozens – Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have one of the more popular centers available at this season’s deadline. It’s not a given that the team moves him, but if a GM gets aggressive during the break, Sabres’ GM Kevyn Adams might pull the trigger.

This is a trade the Sabres can’t lose. It would be wise for them to play GMs off each other, but it’s likely Buffalo has gotten the offers they’re going to get and Cozens might arguably set the market when moved. He’s not a rental.

