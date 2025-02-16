NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Lightning, Sharks & Maple Leafs

Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 16). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL. With no other NHL games on the slate, we again focus on the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off games in today’s Trade Talk roundup.

Today’s news roundup will focus on a busy yesterday for the Four Nations. In the two games, Team Finland came through to beat Team Sweden in overtime to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. In the much-anticipated highlight of the 4 Nations (at least thus far), Team USA deployed strong defense and a determined physical game to beat Team Canada 3-1.

What we know right now is that Team USA will be in Thursday’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. However, we have to wait for Monday’s doubleheader in Boston to find out who will face them in the final. All three other teams (Canada, Finland, and Sweden) could remain in contention for the final spot.

USA Beats Canada to Reach 4 Nations Face-Off Championship

In a battle that was anticipated for a while, Jake Guentzel (Lightning) scored twice to lead Team USA past Team Canada, 3-1. Dylan Larkin‘s goal and assist helped his U.S. team clinch a spot in the final. All game long, Team Canada struggled to break Team USA’s defense, and that was the difference for the game. It was an intense one, with both teams playing physical hockey.

Granlund’s OT Goal Keeps Finland’s 4 Nations Hopes Alive

The San Jose Sharks Mikael Granlund’s overtime goal lifted Team Finland past Team Sweden by a score of 4-3. Finland’s captain, Aleksander Barkov, tied the game, setting the stage for Granlund game-winning shot. With Team Finland’s win, they stayed alive in 4 Nations.

Mikael Granlund scored the OT game-winner for Team Finland.

Sweden’s Nylander Frustrated After Another OT Loss

Team Sweden has to be frustrated. Had luck been on their side, they’d be tied with Team USA for the 4 Nations lead. However, they’ve lost two games in overtime and have little to show for their struggles. The Maple Leafs William Nylander acknowledged Sweden’s lackluster performance despite their team’s strong start. Swedish blue liner Erik Karlsson agreed that Sweden didn’t meet expectations in the loss to Finland. Can they beat Team USA next?

Related: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canucks, Maple Leafs & Avs