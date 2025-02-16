NHL News
Senators News & Rumors: Ullmark, Tkachuk & Yakemchuk
How are Ottawa Senators playing players doing at the 4 Nations Face-Off? Is Carter Yakemchuk destined to become a solid D-man for the team?
In this edition of Ottawa Senators News & Rumors, with the 4 Nations Face-Off on the go, I’ll look at two Senators playing for their respective teams in the tournament. I’ll then look at a young prospect who could have an impact one season soon on the Senator’s blue line.
Linus Ullmark Gets Some Minutes at the 4 Nations
Linus Ullmark finally got a chance to play for Team Sweden. However, it was during their 4-3 overtime loss to Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He came in after Filip Gustavsson struggled in the first period, letting in two goals on just four shots before leaving with an illness. Ullmark made 15 saves but couldn’t stop Mikael Granlund’s game-winning shot in overtime. Granlund came down on a 3-on-1 and snuck the puck through Ullmark’s five-hole.
Team Sweden’s next game is Monday against Team USA in Boston. Senators fans will have to wait to see if Ullmark gets the start on the crease. The outcome of that game is crucial for Sweden’s chances to advance.
Brady Tkachuk Is Shining for Team USA
Although the Senators’ Brady Tkachuk didn’t hit the scoresheet last night in Team USA’s 3-1 win over Team Canada, he did play a physical game and put up six hits on the night. However, he did have a night on Thursday when he scored two goals and threw around 11 hits in Team USA’s dominant 6-1 win over Finland. He was everywhere. His physical play (both games) and scoring (on Thursday) helped carry Team USA to their wins.
However, one significant part of the story is that Brady and his brother, Matthew Tkachuk, played together internationally for the first time. On Thursday, the brothers combined for four goals and an assist, with Brady earning second-star honors and Matthew being named the player of the game. Their dad, Keith, was watching from the stands. What a good night for the Tkachuk family.
Blue Liner Carter Yakemchuk Is Leading the Calgary Hitmen
Senators prospect Carter Yakemchuk is having a standout season with the Calgary Hitmen in the WHL. He has 15 goals and 27 assists (for 42 points) in 41 games. The right-shot defenseman, drafted seventh overall by the Senators in 2024, is on track to surpass his 71-point performance from last season. If he keeps up this pace, he’ll finish the 2024-25 season with around 72 points, solidifying him as a top organizational prospect.
With a few veteran players aging on the Senators’ right side of the blue line, Yakemchuk is a future staple for the team. He’s still developing his game, but the Alberta native could soon be a key player for Ottawa’s defense. He should be a player Senators’ fans should keep an eye on.
Related: Senators News & Rumors: Ullmark, Stutzle & Reinhardt
More News
-
NHL News/ 9 seconds ago
Senators News & Rumors: Ullmark, Tkachuk & Yakemchuk
How are Ottawa Senators playing players doing at the 4 Nations Face-Off? Is Carter...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 48 minutes ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Lightning, Sharks & Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 16), Guentzel scores twice for Team USA, Granlund’s...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 58 minutes ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Islanders, Rangers, Oilers
NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors: Rangers and Ducks bold trade talk, Islanders trade options,...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 hours ago
Trade Buzz Continues to Surround Islanders and Brock Nelson
The trade buzz continues to surround Islanders center Brock Nelson, even as he plays...
-
Calgary Flames/ 14 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flames, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 15: Flames prospects growing, Steeves and Robertson could move, Oilers...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 19 hours ago
Seth Jones’ Value Rising as Blackhawks Willing to Help in Trade
It is being reported that the Chicago Blackhawks are open to trading Seth Jones...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 23 hours ago
Analysts Argues 3-Time Cup Champ Could Be Trade Fit for Oilers
One analyst suggests the Edmonton Oilers should explore the idea of a Patrick Kane...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Will Maple Leafs Steeves & Robertson Be on the Move?
As the trade deadline nears, are two Toronto Maple Leafs young players destined to...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
4 Nations Face-Off Canada Vs USA: Battle of the Ages
Saturday night will be must-watch hockey action when it's Team USA vs. Team Canada...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Prospect’s Quick Hits: Honzek, Gridin & Parekh
The Calgary Flames have a solid prospect or two in the organization. How are...