Senators News & Rumors: Ullmark, Tkachuk & Yakemchuk

In this edition of Ottawa Senators News & Rumors, with the 4 Nations Face-Off on the go, I’ll look at two Senators playing for their respective teams in the tournament. I’ll then look at a young prospect who could have an impact one season soon on the Senator’s blue line.

Linus Ullmark Gets Some Minutes at the 4 Nations

Linus Ullmark finally got a chance to play for Team Sweden. However, it was during their 4-3 overtime loss to Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He came in after Filip Gustavsson struggled in the first period, letting in two goals on just four shots before leaving with an illness. Ullmark made 15 saves but couldn’t stop Mikael Granlund’s game-winning shot in overtime. Granlund came down on a 3-on-1 and snuck the puck through Ullmark’s five-hole.

Team Sweden’s next game is Monday against Team USA in Boston. Senators fans will have to wait to see if Ullmark gets the start on the crease. The outcome of that game is crucial for Sweden’s chances to advance.

Brady Tkachuk Is Shining for Team USA

Although the Senators’ Brady Tkachuk didn’t hit the scoresheet last night in Team USA’s 3-1 win over Team Canada, he did play a physical game and put up six hits on the night. However, he did have a night on Thursday when he scored two goals and threw around 11 hits in Team USA’s dominant 6-1 win over Finland. He was everywhere. His physical play (both games) and scoring (on Thursday) helped carry Team USA to their wins.

However, one significant part of the story is that Brady and his brother, Matthew Tkachuk, played together internationally for the first time. On Thursday, the brothers combined for four goals and an assist, with Brady earning second-star honors and Matthew being named the player of the game. Their dad, Keith, was watching from the stands. What a good night for the Tkachuk family.

Blue Liner Carter Yakemchuk Is Leading the Calgary Hitmen

Senators prospect Carter Yakemchuk is having a standout season with the Calgary Hitmen in the WHL. He has 15 goals and 27 assists (for 42 points) in 41 games. The right-shot defenseman, drafted seventh overall by the Senators in 2024, is on track to surpass his 71-point performance from last season. If he keeps up this pace, he’ll finish the 2024-25 season with around 72 points, solidifying him as a top organizational prospect.

With a few veteran players aging on the Senators’ right side of the blue line, Yakemchuk is a future staple for the team. He’s still developing his game, but the Alberta native could soon be a key player for Ottawa’s defense. He should be a player Senators’ fans should keep an eye on.

