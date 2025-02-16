NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Islanders, Rangers, Oilers

In our NHL Trade Talk Weekend rumors report, we look at the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Anaheim Ducks, and Edmonton Oilers.

There is continued trade speculation surrounding Brock Nelson of the Islanders and whether he’ll be traded or re-signed. Meanwhile, one scribe believes there could be something to talk of a trade between the New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks. Finally, two teams are rumored to be interested in Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and the Oilers are among them.

Latest on Brock Nelson and the Islanders

Michael Russo of The Athletic recently reported that Nelson’s situation and possible trade were hot topics during this week’s 4 Nations Media Day. Nelson is a pending unrestricted free agent who is going to be popular among contenders because he’s a near-lock to score between 25 and 35 goals every season.

Nelson is very much open to staying with the Islanders, but there is also talk that he badly wants to win. Teams in the mix on Nelson included the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

We’ve got a full breakdown of Nelson’s situation here.

Ducks and Rangers to Make Bold Trade?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post believes New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury should look into trading winger Alexis Lafreniere to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Trevor Zegras. Since neither play has lived up to the hype that came with them as draftees and rookies, Brooks thinks swapping the 23-year-olds and giving them a change of scenery might be best.

Pageau and Lafreniere included in the NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors

Brooks criticized Lafreniere’s unwillingness to backcheck just prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break and said it was “a bad look”. The seven-year, $52.15 contract extension he signed with the team is starting to look like a mistake.

He then argues that Zegras might play much better if he wasn’t stuck on such a bad team in Anaheim. Unfortunately, Zegras has been hampered by injuries and is also considered a one-dimensional player. There would be risks involved in such a deal. Still, Brooks seems to think it’s worth it.

Are the Oilers and Golden Knight Looking at Pageau?

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News recently reported hearing several Western Conference teams, including the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights, are interested in center Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders.

Pageau, 32, has a year remaining on his contract with an AAV of $5 million and a 16-team no-trade list. He is playing well for the Islanders and has 27 points in 52 games. He’s a big faceoff guy (nearly 60 percent) and he’s a strong penalty killer. The Oilers could use a depth center, but the price for Pageau may be prohibitive. That he’s not a rental is also potentially an issue unless the Islanders are willing to retain salary in a trade.

If GM Lou Lamoriello starts to sell pieces off the Islanders roster ahead of the deadline, Pageau could be among several names moved. Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri are others.

