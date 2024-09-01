Is the Flames’ Dustin Wolf Ready for Prime Time?

Dustin Wolf is a young and exciting goalie who has been successful everywhere he’s played. The question the Calgary Flames face is if he can continue that success in the NHL. While he will likely not be the favorite to win the Calder Trophy this season, he’s a player to watch. However, Calder or not, he could become part of the future of a rebuilding Flames team.

Can Dustin Wolf be the Calgary Flames starter?

Wolf’s journey from a late-round draft pick to a rising star suggests he has the skill and mental excellence needed to be a great goalie, even if he doesn’t possess the classic goalie size these days. Goalies these days tend to be around 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds. That isn’t Wolf.

Yet, despite concerns about his size, his athleticism is off the charts. Using what he has, he’s put up an impressive track record. This suggests he’s ready to play a significant role with the Flames in the NHL.

A Journey of Perseverance and Excellence

Born in Gilroy, California, in 2001, Wolf has always been an underdog. As noted, he’s just 6 feet tall and doesn’t have the typical size that NHL teams look for in a goaltender. However, what he lacks in size, he more than makes up for in skill and work ethic.

"I'd like to say I'm just getting started here in the organization."



Wolf first made a name for himself in the WHL with the Everett Silvertips. In his first season as a starter in 2018-19, he posted a remarkable 1.69 GAA and a .936 save percentage over 61 games, leading his team to 41 wins. He was even better the following season, recording a 1.88 GAA and a .935 save percentage. These performances solidified his reputation as one of the top goaltenders in junior hockey. Still, despite his success, the Calgary Flames drafted him in the seventh round, 214th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Wolf Has Proved Himself at the Professional Level

The late selection only fueled Wolf’s determination. After briefly appearing in the AHL with the Stockton Heat during the 2020-21 season, he returned to the WHL, where he continued his dominant play. However, in the 2021-22 season, Wolf truly began to transition to professional hockey. Playing 47 games with the Stockton Heat, he quickly established himself as one of the top goaltenders in the AHL, posting a 2.35 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

In the 2022-23 season, now with the Calgary Wranglers, Wolf played 55 games, recording a 2.09 GAA and a .932 save percentage and leading the league in wins with 42. His stellar performance earned him a brief call-up to the Calgary Flames, where he made a strong impression in his NHL debut, allowing just one goal with a .958 save percentage.

Is Wolf Ready for Prime Time this Season?

The 2023-24 season was critical for Wolf as he split his time between the AHL and the NHL. With the Calgary Flames, he played 17 games, recording a 3.16 GAA and a .893 save percentage. While these NHL numbers reflect the challenges of adjusting to the highest level, Wolf continued to shine in the AHL, playing 36 games for the Wranglers with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 save percentage.

As the Flames navigate a transitional phase, balancing competing and rebuilding, Wolf’s potential to secure the starting role in Calgary becomes even more intriguing. His consistent improvement and determination have brought him to the cusp of becoming an NHL mainstay.

Wolf’s story is about overcoming obstacles and proving doubters wrong. While there are still questions about how he will handle the full-time responsibilities of an NHL starter, his track record suggests that he has the potential to thrive. With the Flames in flux, this season could be the perfect opportunity for Wolf to prove he’s ready for prime time. Whether he becomes the goaltender of the future for Calgary is yet to be seen, but one thing is certain—Dustin Wolf is a player worth watching.

