NHL Rising Stars Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2024-25

The NHL offseason has introduced many new faces to new teams, creating opportunities for younger players to step into the spotlight. This is an ideal time to highlight some rising stars ready to shine next season. As we approach the 2024-25 NHL season, keep an eye on a dynamic forward, an emerging defenseman, and a promising goalie who is poised to make a significant impact.

Dylan Guenther (Utah Hockey Club)

Dylan Guenther is coming off a fantastic season with the Arizona Coyotes. He scored 18 goals while just playing in half of the NHL season. Now a member of the Utah Hockey Club, Dylan Guenther is a favorite to have a breakout season in a market that is excited to see star players emerge.

We asked @CraigSMorgan which young Arizona/Utah player stood out among the rest.



His response: Dylan Guenther.#UtahHC | @bet365ca pic.twitter.com/pk65VVJdMq — Dropping the Gloves (@dropping_gloves) July 27, 2024

Throughout his hockey career, he has consistently demonstrated his prowess as a sniper capable of scoring goals. In the 2021-22 season, he netted an impressive 45 goals in just 59 games with the Edmonton Oil Kings and played a pivotal role in their playoff success. Observing Guenther’s development, it’s clear he improves with each season. The 21-year-old has a fantastic chance of becoming a 30-goal scorer next season. Utah fans will have a lot of fun watching this young sniper and his teammates play.

Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators)

Jake Sanderson has shown remarkable consistency in his first two NHL seasons, displaying impressive skills for such a young player. His performance is poised to improve further, especially with the Ottawa Senators’ latest addition. This offseason, the Senators acquired star goalie Linus Ullmark, a much-needed asset for the team. Ullmark’s presence will bolster Ottawa’s defensive core, providing crucial support.

With this strengthened defense, Sanderson is well-positioned to emerge as a first-line defenseman. In his initial two seasons, he posted point totals of 32 and 38, respectively. The 2024-25 season could be his breakout year, as he now has valuable NHL experience. This season is pivotal for Sanderson, and with the Senators aiming for a serious playoff push, his development will be key to their success.

Jake Sanderson Dustin Wolf NHL stars

Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames)

The Calgary Flames have cleared the path for Dustin Wolf to step into the spotlight. With Jacob Markstrom traded, Wolf is set to shine, having recently signed a new two-year deal. He will share goaltending duties with teammate Dan Vladar next season, ensuring he finally gets consistent NHL playing time.

Last year, Wolf played in both the AHL and NHL, primarily stepping in when injuries sidelined other goalies. Now, he is poised to become a regular fixture for the Flames. While expecting superstar numbers from Wolf might be unrealistic, considering Calgary’s weakened defense with the departures of Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and likely Oliver Kylington, fans remain optimistic. Wolf’s impressive track record, including multiple Goalie of the Year awards, has set high expectations. Flames fans are eager to see this promising young goalie perform full-time in the NHL.

Next Up: Hurricanes Sign Martin Necas to 2-Yr, $13M “Show-Me” Contract