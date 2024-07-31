New ESPN Ranking Article After McDavid’s Controversial Snub

Earlier this month, ESPN unveiled its list of the Top 100 athletes of the 21st century. Quickly, ESPN was scrutinized for the ranking of Connor McDavid, who was ranked in 98th place — a disgraceful ranking to many Oilers fans. It might make fans feel better now that ESPN has provided a follow-up from its controversial rankings by releasing its Top 25 hockey players of the 21st century.
Two Edmonton Oilers have made it onto ESPN’s ranking, with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both securing spots in the top 15. Draisaitl, absent from ESPN’s top athletes list, is ranked 13th. The German sensation has established himself in the NHL alongside McDavid. Over his 10 seasons, Draisaitl has become the most successful German hockey player in NHL history.
ESPN provided a reason for their ranking when the section on Draisaitl noted: “A three-time 50-goal scorer, he’s had more than 100 points in five of the past six seasons. In 2020, he won the Hart and Art Ross, which further cemented his status as one of the NHL’s best contemporary players.”.
Where is McDavid Ranked?
What about McDavid’s ranking? He stands on the podium in third place, trailing only Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. McDavid is among the elite of the 21st century. Hailed as a generational talent at just 18, he joined the league and quickly made his mark. His unparalleled edgework has left defenders in awe. With 14 trophies in just 9 seasons, McDavid has certainly proven why he was labeled a generational talent.
In regards to his podium ranking, ESPN wrote on McDavid:
“McDavid had long been an exceptional playmaker in his own right, but the way he carried the Oilers back from a 3-0 series deficit in the Final to force a decisive Game 7 was spectacular. And it rightly earned McDavid a Conn Smythe Trophy in the losing effort.”
Without a doubt, McDavid and Draisaitl deserve recognition as elite athletes. This dynamic offensive duo has been selected for the NHL All-Star Game for five consecutive seasons. Amid the online uproar over McDavid’s ranking, ESPN swiftly adjusted their stance. A clearer reflection of their talents is evident in ESPN’s new hockey-specific rankings. With both players still in their prime, will McDavid and Draisaitl climb even higher in the rankings next season?
