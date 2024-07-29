Hurricanes Sign Martin Necas to 2-Yr, $13M “Show-Me” Contract

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $13 million contract extension, General Manager Eric Tulsky announced today. The deal, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $6.5 million, will keep the 25-year-old with the team through the 2025-26 season. It’s a bridge deal that will give Necas a chance to really show how much he’s worth in a couple of seasons.

“Martin is an immensely skilled player who provides a scoring threat whenever the puck is on his stick,” Tulsky stated. “He will play a key role in the continued success of our franchise, and we’re excited to have a multi-year contract done.”

Necas had a strong 2023-24 season, recording 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists) in 77 games. He finished fourth on the team in goals and power-play goals (8), and tied for third in points while also ranking third in even-strength goals (16). His impressive playoff performance included nine points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 11 games, with all four goals coming at even strength.

Necas Will Get a Prime Opportunity to Show His Worth This Season

Known for his speed and offensive capabilities, Necas is viewed as an offensive top-six winger who excels in creating scoring opportunities through both shooting and passing. With the new contract, he is expected to take on an even larger role in the upcoming season. Early in the offseason, it was speculated he wanted a trade thanks to a lack of opportunity. With some serious offseason changes, Necas will get that opportunity now.

if he can play well over the next two years, he’s lining himself up to earn a huge pay raise. Negotiations for Necas’ extension took some time, with Tulsky previously indicating that both sides were eager to avoid arbitration scheduled for August 4. About a week ago, Tulsky noted, “We’re continuing to talk to (Necas’) agent, trying to negotiate a deal.” They eventually got it figured out.

The Hurricanes had considered a wide range of contract lengths in their discussions, with Tulsky mentioning offers spanning from one to eight years. With the extension finalized, the Hurricanes have secured a key player for their future as they aim for continued success in the NHL.

