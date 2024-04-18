NHL Officially Approves Sale Of Coyotes and Move to Utah

The sale of the Arizona Coyotes to Utah has been formally approved by the NHL’s Board of Governors, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Pierre LeBrun of TSN, and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, among others. The vote received unanimous support from the board and the NHL has promptly released their first statement on this transition.

LeBrun tweeted:

“Ryan Smith won’t rush into a new team name. It will be Utah as opposed to Salt Lake City in the team name, that much has been decided. But as far as the nickname, SEG will take their time with it, even if it means starting next season without new nickname…”

Coyotes’ owner Alex Meruelo stated following the news: “It is simply unfair to continue to have our Players, coaches, hockey front office, and other NHL teams, spend several more years playing in an arena that is not suited for NHL hockey. He adds, “But this is not the end for NHL hockey in Arizona. I have negotiated the right to reactivate the team within the next five years, and have retained ownership of the beloved Coyotes, brand and logo.” Meruelo finished with, “I remain committed to this community and to building a first-class sports arena and entertainment district without seeking financial support from the public.”

The Coyotes were officially sold to Utah as per the NHL’s approval

Chris Johnston of TSN reports, “As previously reported, Alex Meruelo has been granted a window to reactivate the Coyotes franchise as part of the sale. Per the NHL, he must have a “fully constructed new, state-of-the-art facility appropriate for an NHL team within five years.” He adds, “The clock is already ticking.”

One Coyotes Chapter Is Now Closed

The Coyotes’ search for a new home in Arizona concludes quietly as they relocate to Salt Lake City for the 2024-25 season. Despite efforts to make hockey in Arizona work and to build a new arena, multiple owners couldn’t get it done. Instead, they settled for a shared 5,000-seat venue with Arizona State University’s hockey teams. That was never going to work.

While devotion from fans remained steadfast, ownership led by Meruelo couldn’t secure a full-size rink. Coyotes’ relocation marks the end of a 28-year era, leaving devoted fans in mourning.

