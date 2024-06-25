Alex Meruelo No Longer Pursuing Coyotes Ownership

It seems like Alex Meruelo’s days as the Arizona Coyotes’ owner are numbered. PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan reported that Meruelo told the team’s staff that he has no plans to further pursue arena options. This news comes days after the Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) canceled the land auction that the Coyotes were planning to take part in. The auction was for June 27th and the team was planning to use the land for new arena plans that would kickstart an eventual return to the desert.

Meruelo became the majority stakeholder of the Coyotes in 2019, as the team went through major struggles on and off the ice. After the team left Gila River Arena after the 2021-2022 season, they settled on playing in Mullet Arena on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe and played there for two seasons. The NHL eventfully decided to pull the plug, as no concrete plans for a new venue were set.

During the late stages of the 2023-2024 season, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith purchased the Coyotes’ assets for $1.2 billion. These included their hockey operations department, draft capital, prospects and roster. The team was officially leaving the desert for Utah, leaving fans devastated.

However, Meruelo was given a five-year window to secure an arena deal to potentially bring the team back. Meruelo also still owned the rights to the Coyotes’ brand and trademark, so there was a hope a deal would’ve been reached.

Meruelo Done as Coyotes Owner in Arizona Is Long Overdue

Whether the NHL ever brings a team back to Arizona or not remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, it’s unlikely to be with Meruelo at the helm. He’s been dishonest with everyone since he took over the team and the parties involved with trying to help him keep a franchise in Arizona are done. The league left the open option to bring a team back, but everyone in that state seems fed up with his games and lack of proper planning to do what’s necessary to operate a successful franchise there.

Fans will be saddened to learn that another step backward seems to be the norm for this group, but they should be thrilled that it’s likely not Meruelo who leads the charge.

