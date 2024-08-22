Rutger McGroarty Traded by the Jets to the Penguins

The Winnipeg Jets have reportedly traded prospect Rutger McGroarty to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The return, at least in part, appears to be Brayden Yager. Elliotte Friedman is the first to report news of the trade, with more developments expected.

Murat Ates of The Athletic is reporting, “Expecting that Rutger McGroarty will sign with Pittsburgh upon completion of the trade first reported by Friedman.”

Brayden Yager is going to the Jets https://t.co/9LeBEhL65A — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 22, 2024

McGroarty was drafted 14th overall by Winnipeg in 2022. He informed the club this season that he wasn’t likely to sign with the organization and the Jets have been looking for a solid trade option ever since. He was considered the Jets’ best prospect now and had a legitimate shot to make the opening night roster this season. Should he make the team, the idea that he could play on Sidney Crosby’s wing is enticing. If not, McGroarty will instantly become the best forward prospect in the Penguins organization.

Rutger McGroarty traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff writes, “He battles so, so, so hard. During the USA WJC camp – after he missed significant time with an injury – he was easily one of the hardest-working players out there. You couldn’t tell he wasn’t fully clear for contact.”

As for Yager, the popular X.com account JFresh notes that he is a scoring center with strong passing and skating abilities, ranked slightly behind Groarty in both NHLe and EP Rinkside prospect rankings. yager is poised to become a middle-six contributor.

Yager was the Penguins 2023 first-round selection (14th overall).

