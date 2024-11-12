Who’s the Best D-man in the NHL Right Now? Hughes vs. Makar

In a recent episode of The Hockey Writers Roundtable, Matthew Zator, Jacob Billington, and Jim Bay debated whether Quinn Hughes or Cale Makar is currently the best defenseman in the NHL. Both players have been exceptional this season, but each expert had a slightly different perspective on who holds the edge.

Makar’s Impressive Resume Makes Him a Solid Choice

Billington highlighted Makar’s impressive achievements, including a Norris Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy, and a Stanley Cup. His accolades and success at such a young age set a high bar. According to Billington, Makar’s resume gives him a slight edge over Hughes. For Billington, Makar’s experience and winning record make him an ideal choice to anchor any team’s defense.

Hughes’ Play-Driving Ability Makes Him a Solid Choice

Zator countered with his admiration for Hughes, noting that Hughes has been a standout for the Canucks without the benefit of a superstar like Nathan MacKinnon as a linemate. He pointed to advanced stats that show Hughes generates many dangerous scoring chances even when playing without Vancouver’s top forwards, like J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. Zator argued that this ability to drive play makes Hughes an invaluable asset who can perform independently of star teammates.

Comparing Their On-Ice Impact and Battle for Norris Trophies

Quinn Hughes Cale Makar Canucks Avs

The analysts agreed that Hughes and Makar excel in different ways. While Makar’s offensive talent and achievements are undeniable, Hughes has shown that he can drive play effectively for the Canucks. This team lacks the overall depth and star power of the Colorado Avalanche. However, they acknowledged that both defensemen are elite and would be assets to any team. Each brings something unique to the table.

The discussion ended by emphasizing that the NHL is fortunate to have Hughes and Makar playing simultaneously. The two will likely compete for the Norris Trophy for years to come. The panel predicted that their rivalry would continue to push each player to reach even higher performance levels, creating a thrilling storyline for NHL fans.

The Bottom Line: Which D-Man Holds the Edge?

While each analyst leaned slightly toward one player, they all agreed that Hughes and Makar’s difference is razor-thin. The rivalry between these young defensemen will likely continue to fuel debates among fans and analysts.

As the season and his career progress, seeing if Hughes can catch up to Makar’s resume will be fascinating. Is there a chance Hughes might even pass Makar in the eyes of fans and the NHL community?

