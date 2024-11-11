Quinn Hughes Leads Canucks’ Red-Hot Start to the Season

Vancouver Canucks captain and defenseman Quinn Hughes has been on fire, significantly ramping up his offensive contributions recently. Hughes has now tallied one goal and six assists in his last four games, including consecutive multi-point performances in his past two matchups. With points in four of his previous five games, Hughes is showing why he’s among the most impactful two-way defensemen in the NHL.

In a recent game against the Los Angeles Kings, Hughes’ offensive skill was on full display in the third period as he helped the Canucks pull away to secure a 4-2 win. Hughes stepped up with Vancouver clinging to a narrow 2-1 lead. He did one of his pattened maneuvers at the blue line before exploiting a screen set by teammate J.T. Miller. He then fired a shot past Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper to extend Vancouver’s lead to 3-1, showcasing his vision and poise under pressure. Earlier in the game, Hughes notched a primary assist on a goal by Jake DeBrusk, which initially put the Canucks ahead 2-1.

Canucks Captain Proves He’s One of the NHL’s Elite Defensemen

Hughes continued his streak by posting a power-play assist in Vancouver’s 7-3 loss to the Oilers. Hughes set up a Pius Suter goal in the third period, extending his point streak to four games (one goal, six assists) and solidifying his impact on the Canucks’ offensive game. Despite the team loss, Hughes’ ability to produce even in challenging matchups demonstrates his importance on the ice.

Quinn Hughes is the Canucks captain.

Now putting up 15 points (3 goals, 12 assists), Hughes ranks third among NHL defensemen in points, trailing only Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets. Hughes’ offensive production continues to be a driving force for the Canucks, solidifying his status among the league’s elite blueliners.

After claiming his first Norris Trophy last season, he’s picked up right where he left off, guiding Vancouver’s blue line with offensive skill, defensive reliability, and leadership.

Hughes Can Lead the Canucks to a Solid Season

If Hughes continues his high level of play, the Canucks could once again be a formidable contender in the Western Conference this season. His combination of scoring and stability on defense has already set a strong tone for Vancouver’s 2024-25 campaign.

