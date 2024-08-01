Daniil Miromanov: Flames’ Next Breakout Candidate?

Before joining the Flames, Daniil Miromanov was relatively unknown to many Calgary fans. He was a key part of the return the Calgary Flames received for defenseman Noah Hanifin near the 2024 Trade Deadline. Prior to his arrival in Calgary, Miromanov had played only 29 career games with the Vegas Golden Knights, leaving Flames fans skeptical about his potential. Additionally, as an undrafted defenseman already 27 years old, the consensus was that the Flames got “fleeced,” as the main player coming back was considered a fringe NHLer.

Those initial doubts were proven wrong as Miromanov made a significant impact post-trade-deadline. After signing a two-year extension, Flames fans witnessed his smooth skating and offensive abilities. In 20 games, he scored three goals and tallied seven points, consistently maintaining a positive attitude. With a full season ahead and assuming he stays healthy, could Miromanov have a breakout year with Calgary?

Miromanov Poised To Have Much Bigger Role With Flames

During his time with the Golden Knights, Miromanov frequently played for their AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights, where he posted strong numbers. As well as he showed, the Golden Knights were not convinced to give him a significant role, largely due to their strong blueline last season, which left little room for new players.

Joining Calgary, Miromanov found himself on a team with a thin blue line. Their rebuild provided opportunities for players to take on larger roles than they might have had elsewhere, and Miromanov is a prime example. He is currently projected to play within the Flames’ top-four defense pairings, a significant leap from where he was a season ago.

Based on his performance in 20 games, Miromanov has demonstrated that he is capable of taking on a bigger role. He is expected to play significant minutes and may even have opportunities to quarterback a power play unit. With the Flames facing little pressure to perform this season, the team might try experimenting with various line combinations. For Miromanov, only time will tell if he can capitalize on the increased responsibilities given to him.

What is Miromanov’s Realistic Celling?

Miromanov could potentially be a late bloomer. His unimpressive NHL stats can be attributed to the limited ice time and opportunities he has received. However, he has posted strong numbers in every league he has played in, including the KHL, ECHL, and AHL. This season, he was a point-per-game player in his five games with Henderson.

While it’s challenging to translate AHL success to the NHL, it’s easy to underestimate Miromanov. Despite being 27, his playing style stands out for all the right reasons. Clearly, Calgary’s management sees potential in him, and they are not wrong. Sometimes, unlocking a player’s full potential is as simple as giving them a larger role, which could be exactly the case for Miromanov.

However, fans need to be realistic. Miromanov would very well end up being a fourth defenseman but I think that’s best case scenario. It’s more likely he ends up as a bottom-pair defender, but a toolsy one. There’s no doubt that Miromanov has skill and I’m intrigued to see him play a full season in Calgary. Will he take his new role to heart? I believe he will.

