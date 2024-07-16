McDavid Shafted By ESPN’s Top 100 Athletes of 21st Century List

ESPN’s latest ranking of the top 100 athletes of the 21st century has sparked outrage among hockey fans, particularly those who recognize the brilliance of Connor McDavid. Voted on by ESPN’s “experts”, McDavid, widely regarded as the best hockey player since Wayne Gretzky, is shockingly placed at No. 98. This placement, given McDavid’s exceptional skills and achievements, has been criticized as an atrocity.

Who are the 100 greatest athletes of the 21st century? ????



Presenting ESPN Top 100, a list of athletes across sports voted on by ESPN experts.



Check out athletes 100 through 76 here: https://t.co/akcJK5nu5J pic.twitter.com/yPuYe3Re6c — ESPN (@espn) July 15, 2024

The list, which has revealed positions up to No. 51, features only one other NHL player ahead of McDavid: Alex Ovechkin at No. 54. The bias is apparent, as the list predominantly favors athletes from more mainstream sports like football and basketball. The article begins with a declaration that the greatest athlete of the 21st century is “easy” to determine, citing Tom Brady, followed by mentions of Lionel Messi, LeBron James, and Serena Williams. The acknowledgment of McDavid’s extraordinary talents is glaringly absent.

“Yes, ranking the top 100 most accomplished athletes since 2000 wasn’t quite so easy after all — but it sure was fun,” the article states. However, for fans who have witnessed McDavid’s unparalleled performance on the ice, this ranking feels more like a snub than a fair assessment.

Why Is McDavid So Low on the ESPN List?

The only explanations to even remotely uncover why ESPN has McDavid so low have to start and stop with the fact hockey isn’t as big in the United States as other sports. The NHL doesn’t do the best job in marketing its product, and McDavid is suffering as a result.

Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers Cup Final

From there, he hasn’t won a Stanley Cup and his NHL career began in 2015. Any list on the 21st Century would tilt towards older athletes who were able to cement their legacies earlier than McDavid. Technically, the list factors in anyone who made a dent in sports from January 1, 2001, to today. It explains why Ovechkin was ranked higher and Sidney Crosby will likely place in the Top 50.

That said, no one has meant to the NHL what McDavid has in the five to eight years. McDavid’s placement at No. 98 undermines the changes he’s brought to the sport. The ability to skate at a world-class speed while maintaining extraordinary hand-eye coordination and game intelligence is a testament to McDavid’s prowess. His dominance in the NHL, highlighted by multiple scoring titles and MVP awards, should secure him a much higher position on any credible list of great athletes.

This ranking reflects a broader issue within ESPN’s coverage, where hockey often takes a backseat to other sports. At the very least, rank him at No. 97 to match his number. That’s about how unserious NHL fans are taking this list.

