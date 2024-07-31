Conflicting Reports Emerge on Draisaitl’s Negotiations with Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are in the midst of navigating contract extension talks with star forward Leon Draisaitl, but conflicting reports have emerged regarding the progress of these negotiations. Ryan Rishaug of TSN recently reported, “On Draisaitl extension, sounds like the two sides have been in touch but actual negotiations haven’t started yet; those will commence here shortly. So any notion that it’s close to done is premature as of today.” This statement suggests that while there has been communication between Draisaitl’s camp and the Oilers, formal negotiations are yet to begin.

On Draisaitl extension, sounds like the two sides have been in touch but actual negotiations haven’t started yet, those will commence here shortly. So any notion that it’s close to done is premature as of today. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 31, 2024

Contrarily, other reports on Tuesday indicated that Draisaitl was set to sign an eight-year contract with Edmonton, carrying an average annual value (AAV) of approximately $13.5 million. This speculation has been fueled by insiders like Frank Seravalli and Bob Stauffer, who have both suggested that an eight-year commitment is likely. Seravalli even hinted that Draisaitl might consider taking a slight discount to remain with the team.

Draisaitl’s agent, Mike Liut, has confirmed that the term is a critical aspect of the negotiations, emphasizing the importance of a long-term deal. While it doesn’t necessarily prove that official talks have taken place, one would assume that if Liut has made the Oilers aware that Leon wants eight years, at least some back-and-forth has happened.

Is This Done, But the Oilers Are Holding Back a Little?

Some theories suggest the truth lies somewhere between Rishaug’s report and Stauffer’s show. This might be a strategic move to make it appear that Draisaitl initially asked for a higher amount but then agreed to a discount, with Stan Bowman successfully negotiating down from a $13.8-$14 million ask to around $13.25-$13.5 million per season. If true, this approach benefits both sides, presenting them favorably in the negotiations while ensuring Draisaitl remains an Oiler for life. In other words, everyone knows what the other wants, but the two parties haven’t officially sat down to start hashing out the finer details.

Leon Draisaitl Oilers extension

As the Oilers and Draisaitl’s camp prepare to commence formal negotiations, fans and analysts will continue to closely monitor the situation. The outcome of these talks will significantly impact the future of the Oilers, as securing Draisaitl long-term is crucial for the team’s championship aspirations. Until official negotiations begin, any reports of a deal being close to completion remain speculative.

Next: Draisaitl’s Likely Deal Shows Oilers Unfazed by Stan Bowman Hire