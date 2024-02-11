Morgan Rielly Offered In-Person Hearing for Cross-Check to Greig

Following Morgan Rielly’s controversial cross-check on Ridly Greig, the defenseman has been offered an in-person hearing with the NHL DoPS. That decision means Rielly will be suspended for at least five games, possibly more.

Discussions about potential disciplinary actions from the NHL Department of Player Safety (DoPS) surfaced Sunday morning. Chris Johnston noted that the DoPS is in the information-gathering stage, contemplating a hearing for Rielly. As the Maple Leafs’ next game is scheduled for Tuesday, decisions are pending.

Toronto’s Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa’s Ridly Greig. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 11, 2024

John Shannon revealed an internal debate in the NHL office regarding an in-person or phone hearing for Rielly, with the former hinting at a suspension exceeding five games. Andy Strickland’s sources anticipated robust discipline from the NHL DoPS for the Leafs defenseman.

A pivotal player for the Maple Leafs, Rielly may face suspension for the first time in his 11-season NHL career. Leading the team’s defensemen with seven goals and 43 points in 50 games, his absence of five or more games poses a significant loss.

Is This Fair to Morgan Rielly Based on the History of Other NHL DoPS Decisions?

The moment the tweet from the NHL DoPS was posted, fans started debating the decision, many posting videos of similar plays to prove their arguments. Some used clips of similar or worse hits to show that the league went light. Others used clips to demonstrate how the league came down harshly on the player. Five games or more means the NHL is trying to send a message. Is this the right call?

