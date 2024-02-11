Serious Markstrom Trade Talks Stalled Between Flames and Devils

Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a significant piece of trade news on Saturday. He revealed that New Jersey Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Calgary Flames General Manager Craig Conroy engaged in serious discussions about a potential trade involving 34-year-old goaltender Jacob Markstrom. While the teams have not officially commented on the talks, Friedman detailed the situation during Saturday Headlines.
Friedman clarified that it’s unclear whether Markstrom was informed about the discussions (we believe he wasn’t). That said, the two teams had substantial conversations leading up to a recent game. The primary considerations were the trade package required to acquire Markstrom and the issue of salary retention. Although the discussions were serious, the likelihood of the trade materializing appears to have diminished significantly.
Friedman noted:
“There are a couple of things I want to make clear here. No.1, I don’t know that this ever was taken to Markstrom. So, I don’t know if he ever got involved. But, I do think the two teams talked about this quite seriously and I think there were a couple of issues. One, of course, was the package it would take to get him and the other was retention. Now, is it still possible? I just heard it’s really tough to do, really difficult, and it stopped in its tracks. But, the two sides did talk, I believe there were some serious conversations, and we’ll see if it picks up. Although, it just sounds today like it’s unlikely.”
The Devils Have Been Looking for a Starting Goaltender
Fitzgerald is actively exploring options to enhance the Devils’ goaltending situation. According to Friedman, the deal became quite complicated. Those challenges have reportedly halted progress. While Markstrom is enjoying a stellar season and is open to considering a trade, ongoing obstacles make it uncertain if more talks will take place.
This report of trade talks between the two sides brings attention to Markstrom’s high trade value at the peak ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. The Flames have not approached Markstrom about any potential deals and he remains a key player for the Calgary Flames. As the deadline approaches, that may change. Calgary is only going to take a trade offer to Markstrom if they get a deal they think is close and might benefit both sides. That they never talked to Markstrom about waiving his no-trade means this didn’t get close enough to reach out to him.
Next: McDavid Drops Big Hint About Goaltending Plans for Oilers
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers’ Blue Line Changes Hint Team Testing Touchy Deadline Trade
The Edmonton Oilers have been switching up their blue line pairings of late, which...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
PWHL Point System Far Exceeds The NHL ‘Loser Point’ Plan
The NHL 'Loser Point' makes for boring hockey games compared to the PWHL 3-2-1...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Insiders Say Oilers Have Identified Their Top Trade Deadline Target
The Edmonton Oilers have identified Jake Guentzel as their top trade deadline target. They...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Eye 3 Deadline Wingers, But Won’t Trade 2 Key Pieces
The Edmonton Oilers have identified wingers they like at the NHL Trade Deadline, but...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Insider Talks Oilers Possible Deadline Deals Post-16-Game Streak
Elliotte Friedman heavily featured the Edmonton Oilers in this week's 32 Thoughts column and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Flames’ Noah Hanifin Decision Coming, Trade Imminent?
Calgary Flames Noah Hanifin making decision on future in coming days. A trade deadline...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Can Extend Multiple Streaks Against Defending Champs
The Edmonton Oilers chase history, seeking a 17th straight win, while McDavid and Draisaitl...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
NHL Grants Cap Relief for Players Tied to 2018 Team Canada Charges
The NHL has informed the teams who have players missing time due to the...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Caps’ Evgeny Kuznetsov Enters NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
Washington Capitals; forward Evgeny Kuznetsov re-enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program for the second time.
-
Minnesota Wild/ 6 days ago
Wild Likely to Approach Marc-Andre Fleury About Trade Potential
The Minnesota Wild are approaching a point in their season where they need to...
Pingback: Morgan Rielly Offered In-Person Hearing for Cross-Check to Greig
Pingback: Oilers' Blue Line Changes Hint Team Testing Deadline Trade
Pingback: Oilers' Blue Line Changes Hint Team Testing Deadline Trade - Click Sports News
Pingback: Jonathan Huberdeau Racks Up Game 800 of His Great Career – rosybrown-sardine-142807.hostingersite.com