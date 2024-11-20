All 2023 Jack Adams Finalists Fired Just 18 Months Later

The NHL is a tough business, and while players face slim odds of making it to the league, becoming an NHL head coach is even more challenging. With only 32 head coaching positions available, the competition is fierce, and the job market often revolves around a familiar carousel of recurring names. Breaking into the coaching ranks and maintaining a spot is an uphill battle, making the path to becoming an NHL coach one of the hardest in professional sports. Frankly, if three Jack Adams finalists are all fired within 18 months, what chance does anyone else stand?

Back in May 2023, the three coaches of the year were Jim Montgomery, Dave Hakstol, and Lindy Ruff. Since then, all three have been fired, the latest being Montgomery on Tuesday.

Jim Montgomery – Boston Bruins

Montgomery was the coach of the best regular-season team of all time. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end. At the time of his firing, he was coaching a below .500 team that lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are one of the worst teams in the NHL. That was the final straw for him, and the Boston Bruins let him go.

Montgomery coached the Bruins for 184 games. During that time, he only lost 41 times in regulation. His overall coaching record with the organization was a 120-41-23 record, which was good for a .715 points percentage.

Lindy Ruff – New Jersey Devils

Lindy Ruff found himself in an injury situation much like Montgomery. Just a year after coaching the New Jersey Devils to their best regular season record of all time, he was let go. The Devils’ record at the time of his record was 30-27-4, which had the club eight points out of a wildcard spot.

Ruff coached the Devils for a total of four seasons and had a record of 128-125-28. After Ruff was let go by the Devils, he signed with the Buffalo Sabres, where he returns home to help them finally clinch a playoff berth.

Dave Hakstol – Seattle Kraken

Dave Hakstol was the first named head coach in Seattle Kraken’s team history. He coached the team for three seasons before he was let go after failing to make the playoffs. The year prior, he helped lead the team to a 100-point season and advanced to the Western Conference semifinals.

Hakstol, who went 107-112-27 with the franchise, was put into a no-win situation by being the first coach of an organization after an expansion draft. He did his best with the team, but unfortunately, that is the business. Since he was fired, he has yet to find another NHL coaching job.

There are three NHL head coaches who could be on the hot seat, such as Mike Sullivan, coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins; Derek Lalonde, coach of the Detroit Red Wings; and Andrew Brunette, coach of the Nashville Predators.

Which one will be fired next?

