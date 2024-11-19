Did the Bruins Make the Right Choice in Firing Jim Montgomery?

The Boston Bruins have parted ways with head coach Jim Montgomery, General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 19. Despite Montgomery’s record-setting tenure before this season, the decision comes amid growing concerns about the team’s on-ice direction and overall performance.

Associate Coach Joe Sacco will assume interim head coaching duties.



Montgomery, who was hired ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, made an immediate impact, leading the Bruins to an NHL-best 65-12-5 record in his debut season. His efforts earned him the Jack Adams Award for Coach of the Year. With Montgomery behind the bench, the Bruins compiled an impressive 120-41-23 record, a .715 points percentage, the highest in the league over that span. Yet, playoff disappointments and recent friction within the locker room become the storyline in Boston.

Whether the Bruins hold their staff to a higher standard than other clubs or Sweeney saw something that he didn’t like, he pulled the trigger on a coaching change, even though it might not have been the coach’s fault.

Montgomery’s tenure wasn’t without controversy. He attempted to hold his star players accountable, clashing with Brad Marchand, benching David Pastrnak, and even removing Charlie McAvoy from the power play in an effort to ignite the team. These bold moves, however, couldn’t prevent growing tension or address underlying roster challenges.

Was This The Right Call by the Bruins?

Sweeney acknowledged that firing Montgomery wasn’t an easy decision.. “Jim Montgomery is a very good NHL coach and an even better person,” Sweeney said. “His open and honest communication and positive attitude helped lead our franchise to several on-ice accolades, including a historic 65-win season. We wish Jim and his family the best.”

Whose fault is it that the issue is Boston this season is taking over the narrative that surrounded this team? Was too much power given to the stars? Did management not put together a roster that could compete? Was Montgomery losing the room?

The Bruins’ recent roster decisions have raised eyebrows. They traded away standout goaltender Linus Ullmark before securing a new deal with Jeremy Swayman, a situation that left Swayman unsigned until training camp concluded. Key players like Jake DeBrusk, Matt Grzelcyk, Danton Heinen, James van Riemsdyk, and Pat Maroon were allowed to walk in free agency, creating significant gaps in the lineup. Meanwhile, the team committed $84.25 million to Elias Lindholm, a hefty investment that has sparked debate about the Bruins’ long-term strategy and salary cap priorities.

Can Joe Sacco Get the Job Done in Boston?

Associate Coach Joe Sacco will step in as the interim head coach. Pierre LeBrun reports:

Joe Sacco has the interim tag, but the Bruins will give him a real look before reaching out to any other candidates. My understanding is there won’t be a coaching search for now. Sacco is well-liked and well respected within the organization and gets a real crack at it first.

With the Bruins’ recent history of coaching changes—Bruce Cassidy before Montgomery—questions linger about whether Sacco can do a better job. The issues in Boston might be less about the coaching style and more about the composition of the roster itself.

