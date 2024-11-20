Welcome to another NHL Trade Talk Recap (Nov. 19). Today, we’re diving into several breaking stories, including Alex Ovechkin’s injury, Auston Matthews’ international trip for treatment, and trade rumors surrounding the Edmonton Oilers. Here’s Jim to break the news down.

NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 19

Ovechkin Sidelined Week-to-Week After Knee Collision

During Monday night’s game against the Utah Hockey Club, Alex Ovechkin sustained a knee-on-knee collision. Despite scoring two goals in the game—bringing his tally to five goals in the last two days—he left the ice and did not return.

The Capitals announced this morning that Ovechkin is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Fortunately, it’s not an ACL or MCL issue, but the timing is still tricky as Ovechkin chases Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record. Missing games will make that pursuit even more challenging.

Jim Montgomery Fired By Bruins

Despite a tremendous record in his tenure as the Bruins head coach, Jim Montgomery was fired by the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. A record that the organization is concerned about and public spats with key players on the roster led to GM Don Sweeney making a tough decision.

Joe Sacco takes over as the interim coach. Did the Bruins make the right decision?

Auston Matthews Seeks Treatment in Munich, Sparks Questions

Toronto Maple Leafs fans woke up to surprising news: Auston Matthews is in Munich, Germany, consulting with a specialist about his injury. The Maple Leafs organization insists this isn’t a cause for alarm and describes the visit as routine.

While there’s no indication of a setback, the decision to travel internationally for care has some fans speculating about the severity of Matthews’ condition. The team hopes to have him back in the lineup next week.

J.T. Miller Takes Leave for Personal Reasons

The Vancouver Canucks announced that forward J.T. Miller is stepping away from the team indefinitely due to personal reasons. The organization expressed full support for Miller, though details remain private.

Fans and analysts alike respect the Canucks’ discretion but are curious about how long Miller might be absent, especially given his integral role in the team’s success.

Jeremy Swayman and Boston’s Locker Room Questions

Jeremy Swayman’s struggles continue to raise eyebrows in Boston. Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic speculated that Swayman’s offseason contract holdout may have left some friction in the locker room.

While the Bruins have seen strong performances from others, Swayman’s dip in production is concerning. If tensions exist, it will be up to the goaltender and his teammates to address them quickly.

Robert Thomas Returns Earlier Than Expected

The St. Louis Blues are thrilled to welcome Robert Thomas back to the Tuesday night game against the Minnesota Wild. Thanks to successful rehab efforts, his recovery from injury was quicker than anticipated.

Thomas’ return is critical as the Blues look to solidify their position in the standings. His playmaking skills will undoubtedly boost the team.

Edmonton Oilers Exploring Defensive Trade Options, Claim Kapanen

After being shut out 3-0 by the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers are reportedly in talks to upgrade their defense. Two names circulating in trade rumors are David Savard of the Canadiens and Marcus Pettersson of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While nothing seems imminent, the Oilers’ struggles in their zone make a move for a reliable defenseman a priority. These discussions may gain traction as the trade deadline approaches.

The Oilers also picked up Kasperi Kapanen on waivers Tuesday. Looking for speed and depth, the hope is that Kapanen can find some of what made him an effective depth forward a few seasons ago.

The Bottom Line: What’s Next in a Busy NHL Day?

From Ovechkin’s injury to the Oilers’ trade talk, today has been packed with newsworthy developments. The landscape is shifting quickly as teams adjust to injuries and performance concerns.

For Ovechkin, his absence could slow his historic chase for Gretzky’s record and highlight the Capitals’ depth. Similarly, Matthews’ overseas treatment raises questions, though the Maple Leafs appear confident he’ll return soon.

On the trade front, expect the Oilers to intensify their search for defensive help. Savard or Pettersson would address immediate needs, but the price and timing remain uncertain.

Stay tuned for more daily updates as we continue covering the stories shaping the NHL on NHLTradeTalk.com.

