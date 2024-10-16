Matvei Michkov Early Comparisons by Flyers to Russian Star Unfair

In just three games into his NHL career, Matvei Michkov is already making noise, raising the question of just how good he can become. After scoring two goals in a feisty and thrilling matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Flyers winger showcased not only his offensive talent but also his potential to be a game-changer. But, are the comparisons being made by one member of the Flyers organization fair?
Michkov’s first goal came during a power play when he jammed the puck past Stuart Skinner. It was a questionable goal that was challenged and a video review determined he didn’t push the goalie’s pad into the net. That was followed by a much more definitive second power-play goal shortly after, demonstrating his howitzer of a shot.
Keith Jones, the Flyers’ team president, boldly compared Michkov to Kirill Kaprizov, suggesting that he could reach similar heights within five years. “Could he be Kaprizov in five years? Yes, he could. He’s got an incredibly creative offensive mind,” boldly predicted Jones. It’s a comparison that might not be fair this early, but the team sees a ton of potential in the player.
Michkov Does Have a Ton of Potential
While Michkov was once viewed as a potential alternative to Connor Bedard for the No. 1 draft pick, concerns about his KHL contract situation pushed him to the Flyers at the No. 7 spot. The team was excited to draft him, prepared to wait the full three years for him to come to the NHL. Instead, they got him after one. Now that he’s in the NHL, his high-end skill is on full display.
“He’s a dynamic player, not just his passing but how he can hold on to a puck and get out of traffic,” head coach John Tortorella said. What sets Michkov apart is his willingness to contribute defensively, as he blocked two shots while helping protect a lead against the Oilers. “I think it goes a long way with his teammates, he’s out here blocking shots also and doing all the other stuff that creates that team camaraderie, that team concept. That’s really important,” Torts added.
If there’s a downside early, some might say he’s a bit dramatic, eager to fall and draw a call. In time, he’ll find the right middle ground.
The Flyers Have to Be Patient, Even if Michkov Is Showing Positive Signs Early
Flyers general manager Daniel Briere emphasized the importance of patience in Michkov’s development. He’s contributing already, but the key is not to ask for too much too soon. Briere noted, “I’m really excited that he gets to learn from this group, so early. He soaks up information. He wants to be the best.”
Tortorella and Michkov’s teammates are impressed with the rookie’s work ethic too. The question remains: how good can he become? If his early performances are any indication, he has the potential to be a cornerstone for the Flyers as they build for the future.
