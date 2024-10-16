Trolling of Oilers and McDavid Trade Tease to Toronto Ignites Fans

It’s the joke that never dies. Connor McDavid coming to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a trade or free agency move has been something Leafs fans and certain media like to throw out there from time to time, especially when things aren’t going well in Oil Country. And, up until an overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, things were going about as badly for McDavid and the Oilers as anyone could have imagined.

Cue the troll posts from people like Spittin’ Chiclet’s Paul Bissonnette.

On Tuesday night as the Oilers were down against the Flyers and McDavid and the other Oilers’ elite stars were struggling (again), Bissonnette took to social media and wrote, “Can’t believe the Oilers wasted McJesus’ prime. Come home Connor. It’s time to end the drought. #LeafsForever.”

Can’t believe the Oilers wasted McJesus’ prime. Come home Connor. It’s time to end the drought. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/02XUa1Q4xq — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) October 16, 2024

The sarcastic suggestion here was that the Oilers should trade McDavid, who has two seasons remaining on his current contract, to the Leafs so they can finally win the Stanley Cup and McDavid can play for a team he wants to play for and in a city he wants to be in. Of course, McDavid has been public about his love for the Oilers and the city of Edmonton, so there is no truth to what Bissonnette is suggesting.

This is nothing new for Bissonnette, who likes to troll every major storyline in the NHL, often in favor of his Maple Leafs. He was all over the Jeremy Swayman storyline in Boston and when he sees an opportunity to take a shot at the best player in the game and a Stanley Cup favorite in Edmonton, he’ll do so, especially if the Maple Leafs look good in the process.

Fans React to the Troll Job on the Oilers and McDavid

The reaction from fans was swift, many biting on Bisonnette’s attempt to rile people up. One follower wrote, “Thank you biz. Single-handily revived the Oilers’ season. ” This person was referring to the fact that the Oilers came back and won in OT and McDavid got two assists in the team’s first victory of the season. He also tweeted Bissonnette’s co-host Ryan Whitney, who has become one of the Oilers’ most vocal supporters.

Connor McDavid to the Toronto Maple Leafs troll post by Paul Bissonnette got Oilers fans worked up

Another user wrote, “Imagine leaving the Oilers to go to the softest playoff team the league has ever seen…you got jokes tonight.” Another user wrote, “Biz…..I know math and history is not your thing…..but the Leafs have won nothing since 1967…….and the Oilers have had more playoff success in the Matthews and McDavid era…..why the hell would he go to TO? The Leafs got $18 million per for 97? NO.”

Another wrote, “Wasted his prime?!?! Oilers made it to the Cup finals last year. How the Leafs doing the last 15-20 years? At least the Leafs have built a strong team around Matthew’s these past 8-9 years… Oh wait.”

