Troy Stecher Proving Value in Gritty Comeback Win for the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have encountered several defensive challenges this season, constantly shuffling their pairings in search of the right mix. Amid these struggles, defenseman Troy Stecher made a strong case for a permanent spot on the roster during a heated game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Taking on a much bigger opponent in a fight to stand up for his goaltender, Stecher played a key role in sparking a gritty comeback, leading the Oilers to their first victory of the season.
Since training camp, the battle for the final blue line spots is between Stecher, Travis Dermott, and Ty Emberson. With only two available spots, one of these players is bound for the press box instead of the bench. Stecher made a strong case on Tuesday that it shouldn’t be him.
For many, it seemed obvious that Stecher, a 30-year-old veteran with nearly 500 NHL games under his belt, would earn a spot. After showing promise in a handful of games with the Oilers last season, he seemed the safe bet. However, he started the season on the sidelines. Following two disappointing losses, he finally made his way back into the lineup.
Stecher Makes a Huge Impact With Big Fight
No one really landed a solid shot, but that didn’t matter. The fact the smaller Stecher was willing to take on the bigger Sean Couturier said all that needed to be said. It was particularly impactful after a game against the Calgary Flames where Stuart Skinner was slashed and not a single Oiler did or said a thing.
Oilers fans saw a new side of Stecher during Tuesday’s emotion-fueled game. For the second game in a row, goaltender Skinner was targeted after coming out to play the puck. Stecher took exception, dropping the gloves with the Flyers captain. Despite the rather large size difference, Stecher showed no fear.
It created a domino effect of emotion throughout the Oilers’ lineup. Moments later, Corey Perry would also drop the gloves. From that point on, the heavily favored, but underwhelming Oilers found another gear. It ultimately led to an overtime comeback victory.
It isn’t just Stetcher’s willingness to fight that’s exciting; his tenacity in puck battles is incredibly valuable. He played with desperation, something the Oilers have been missing this season. Proving himself as a player the Oilers need, he’s showing he is someone who can keep up in fast-paced games and make an impact.
Not only did Stecher play a massive role in turning the tides in Edmonton’s favor, but he also helped create chances, possibly cementing himself onto the roster. The Oilers look to continue their winning ways and are hoping to fully dig themselves out of a sluggish start in Thursday’s matchup against the Nashville Predators. The way he played, it’s likely Stecher will be in the lineup.
