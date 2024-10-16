What Should Maple Leafs Fans Watch for in Tonight’s Game?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been on a roll this season, winning two of their first three games. As they gear up to face the Los Angeles Kings tonight, fans are watching to see if the team can continue its strong start. However, surprisingly, the team’s new captain, Auston Matthews, has failed to score a single goal yet. Also, surprisingly, the team’s power plant has been ineffective. The question is whether Toronto can take advantage of what looks to be a defensively weaker team in the Kings.

With exciting storylines developing and key players looking to make an impact, tonight’s game has several things to look forward to. Here are three key things Maple Leafs fans might want to watch for in tonight’s game:

1. Can Auston Matthews’ Author a Breakout Performance?

Although Auston Matthews hasn’t registered a point yet this season, his play has been stellar. Matthews leads the team with 15 shots and holds a team-high expected goals value of 2.2. He’s had numerous high-danger scoring chances and remains confident that the goals will come soon.

Additionally, Matthews has shown strong leadership. He’s focusing more on the team’s success than personal stats. Tonight could be the night he finds the back of the net.

2. Can the Maple Leafs Fix Their Power Play?

Toronto’s power play has yet to score, going 0-for-9 in their first three games. Coach Craig Berube has acknowledged that the team’s man advantage needs a spark. Hence, the power play was a significant focus during Monday’s practice.

Fans should watch for adjustments in positioning and player roles as the Maple Leafs seek to end their power play drought against a Kings team that has been defensively shaky.

If John Tavares returns tonight, can he score for the Maple Leafs?

3. Can the Maple Leafs Stop the Kings from Locking Down Defensively?

Fans can bet that the Kings will be focused on re-establishing their defensive game after a disappointing loss where they allowed eight goals. King’s coach, Jim Hiller, criticized his team’s mindset, particularly their lack of commitment to checking and defending the lead.

Expect the Kings to take a more structured approach, hoping to prevent Toronto’s skilled forwards from dominating the game. The question is whether the stars align for the Maple Leafs to have a breakout scoring game. If so, watch out.

With the Maple Leafs riding their early momentum and the Kings looking to bounce back from a tough loss, tonight’s game promises plenty of excitement for fans on both sides.

