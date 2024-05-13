4 in a Row?: Ekholm’s Offensive Contributions Crucial for Oilers

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm has made quite the splash in round two. In all three games of the series, Ekholm has found a way to put the puck in the back of the net. The Swedish-born defenseman has tied his career high for goals in the postseason in a single series, with three goals in three games. With his elevated scoring, the Oilers tied a club record for most goals by defensemen in the first 3 games of a playoff series. A feat that has proven vital for the Edmonton Oilers.
Since Ekholm’s acquisition in 2022, he has become a vital component of the Edmonton Oilers. Ekholm plays a consistent game—a consistency on the back end that’s been lacking in Edmonton for years. But Ekholm isn’t just a great defender. While not known for his offensive prowess, his goal-scoring is key to Edmonton maintaining their competitive edge in the playoffs. Furthermore, the need for offensive defensemen has skyrocketed in recent years. Teams that have an offensive defenseman on their roster are more dangerous; they add another layer of potency to a team. The Oilers now have two.
Why is Ekholm and the Oilers’ Defensive Scoring so Important?
The Vancouver Canucks defense has made it infinitely more difficult for the top lines to produce. Players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl often draw large crowds when they have the puck, taking attention off the trailing forward and leaving the defensemen open. To stop them, the Canucks play a physical brand of hockey. It means the Canucks might get caught chasing the big hit.
Players like Ekholm use that to their advantage, often jumping up on rushes they normally wouldn’t. As a result, the defensemen are huge contributors to the offensive game. Coupled with the underperforming bottom six, the importance of the Oilers’ offensive defenseman has become immeasurable. Defensive scoring is something Edmonton needs to stay afloat.
Round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs has placed a spotlight on defensive scoring, and Ekholm has stepped up immensely. The Oilers have been forced to adapt their game. They’ve been trying to find a way to put the puck in the back of the net, and so far they’ve found a way in Ekholm. His scoring has kept Edmonton in the series, but the Oilers need their bottom six to step up if they want to keep their Cup dreams alive. No team can survive on defensive scoring alone.
Edmonton takes on the Canucks in Game 4 tonight. Down 2-1 in the series, they’ll need scoring from more than just McDavid, Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman. If Evan Bouchard can keep doing his thing and Ekholm keeps kicking in, the hope is that the scoring from all areas of the ice provides more opportunity for depth forwards to contribute as well and even things up.
Next: Did Oilers’ Draisaitl Slam Silovs? Is Hitting the Post Good Goaltending?
More News
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 4 hours ago
Avs’ Valeri Nichushkin Suspended for 6 Months Without Pay
According to the NHL's Public Relations Department, Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
4 in a Row?: Ekholm’s Offensive Contributions Crucial for Oilers
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm has made quite the splash in round two. In...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Soucy Faces Hearing with NHL DoPS On Cross-Check to McDavid
Carson Soucy will have a hearing with the NHL DoPS for his cross-check to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Skinner’s Goal Gaffe With Zadorov Sparks Debate on NHL’s New Trend
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner allowed a bad goal by Nikita Zadorov, but was...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers and Draisaitl Injury a Risk vs. Reward Game Versus Canucks
Leon Draisaitl called himself a game-time decision for Game 2 vs. Vancouver. Are the...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Blockbuster Marner Trade Idea Proposed Between Maple Leafs and Flames
Mitch Marner has been the subject of many trade rumors. One writer suggests an...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Roope Hintz Comes Up Big for Stars In Game Two Win Over Avs
The Dallas Stars almost gave away a four-goal lead, but held on to even...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 days ago
Hurricanes Face Elimination, Lose Game 3 In Overtime to Rangers
The New York Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 to take a...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Utah Reveals Survey for Potential Team Name
Fans will be able to vote for a team name for the NHL's newest...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers’ Coach Updates Draisaitl’s Health Status After Injury Concern
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch clarified that Leon Draisaitl's absence was due to cramping and...