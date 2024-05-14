Calvin Pickard Expected to Start for Oilers in Game 4

As per a report by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, goaltender Calvin Pickard is expected to start for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4. The Oilers are looking to tie their series with the Vancouver Canucks up at two games and after Stuart Skinner struggled in Game 3, allowing four goals on 15 shots, Edmonton will go with a playoff rookie.

Sources: #Oilers plan to start Cal Pickard against #Canucks in Game 4 on Tuesday night.#LetsGoOilers look to even up the series with Pickard backstopping them in what would be his first career Stanley Cup playoff start.



Pickard played great in the regular season, but has never played a full NHL playoff game. Pickard posted a .909 save percentage in 23 games played. He came on in relief, often after spending huge chunk of time on the bench. If there is one thing he’s proven, its that he can play well when rested and come in cold without issue.

Skinner spoke with the media on Monday and apologized for not speaking after this Game 3 loss. He noted that the emotions of getting pulled in the second period. Saying that he needed to be better, it was the mental part of the game and coming up with the timely saves that he was focused on. When asked if he’d spoken with coach Kris Knoblauch about who might start Game 4, Skinner said they didn’t know until names were posted on the board in the morning.

The Oilers also have Jack Campbell on the roster as a Black Ace.

Oilers Need a Win in Game 4

The Oilers are down 2-1 in the series, but this matchup could easily be 3-0 for the Canucks or the Oilers based on how close each game has been. Vancouver will be without defenseman Carson Soucy in Game 4 on Tuesday night after he was suspended for one game by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his cross-check on Connor McDavid after the final horn sounded in Game 3.

