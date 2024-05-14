Flames CEO Steps Down. More Meaningful Changes Coming?

Longtime Calgary Flames CEO and President John Bean has stepped down from his role, announced on Monday afternoon. Bean has been with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) for the last 14 and a half years where he became CEO and president in 2020, officially replacing Ken King before his death. The organization also announced that Robert Hayes will join CSEC as their new CEO. Lorenzo DeCicco will join as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for CSEC.

Bean played a major part in the Flames securing their new arena deal to replace the aging Scotiabank Saddledome. He will begin a new position as a senior advisor as construction begins for the new arena. It’s projected to be ready by the 2027-2028 season.

Hayes has embarked in a long career in banking and most recently was a managing director of the Enterprise Strategic Client Group for the Royal Bank of Canada. DeCicco was the former president of and helped establish Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League. He also spent time at TELUS as a Senior Executive Vice President. CSES is introducing two very qualified individuals looking to make a long lasting impact.

CSEC manages all of Calgary’s sports teams such as the Flames, Stampeders, Hitmen, Wranglers and Roughnecks.

Flames Direction Finally Somewhat Clear

Bean’s departure from his role as CEO could indicate more meaningful changes on the way for the Flames. At the end of the 2022-2023 season, Bean was involved in an end-of-season press conference where he essentially advocated against a rebuild.

With the Flames heading towards a retool centered around youth, it may mean some years of growing pains with playoffs not being part of the picture. Did the current state of the team influence Bean’s decision? Additionally, Flames ownership has made it clear that they want to be competitive every season. However, in their current state, the Flames aren’t guaranteed to turn it around quickly.

Will this only foreshadow more significant moves from the team? An interesting offseason is ahead for the Flames as they reflect on what needs to be done.

