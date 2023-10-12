Matthews’ Magnificence: Maple Leafs’ Star Reaches 300 Goal Mark

Erasing any doubt that a new lucrative contract might make him comfortable, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs marked a significant milestone on Wednesday night by becoming the 10th-fastest player in NHL history to score 300 goals. Matthews achieved this remarkable feat in style, joining the ranks of the legendary Alex Ovechkin as the only active players to reach 300 NHL goals within just 500 games. He scored 300, 301, and 302 by netting a hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens in a 6-5 shootout win.

Auston Matthews joins Alex Ovechkin as the only active players to reach 300 NHL goals in 500 games or fewer 👏 pic.twitter.com/TuJMbec1ha — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2023

That new contract, which will position him as the highest-paid player in the NHL for the upcoming season, requires he live up to the deal. Already used to the pressure of playing in Toronto, his four-year extension includes a different responsibility. The team has invested in him, pegging him as the key to their eventual Stanley Cup success. It’s imperative he be a huge part of the offense.

Clearly, the pressure of his new status didn’t deter him but instead seemed to fuel his performance.

Last season, Matthews faced challenges, only managing to score three goals in October. However, this year, he kicked off the season with a bang, netting three goals in the very first game. His extraordinary performance not only showcased his individual prowess but also set a tone for the Maple Leafs’ season ahead. Almost out of it when the Canadiens had a lead that seemed insurmountable, Matthews was part of the comeback and early goalie pull to get the Leafs even. They eventually won it in extra time.

Still About Team First For Matthews

Speaking about his achievement, Matthews emphasized his team-first mentality, stating, “For me, it’s all about this team. It’s all about winning and being the best teammate, leader, person, and player I can be.” Despite his outstanding accomplishment, Matthews remained humble, acknowledging the areas the team could improve upon. He candidly admitted, “It’s nice to get the win, but there are a lot of things we can clean up, taking care of the puck, some turnover stuff.”

Auston Matthews Maple Leafs scores his 300th goal

While only one game, fans and analysts alike have already noticed a shift in Matthews’ energy and presence this season. While last year seemed marred by uncertainties, possibly injury or contract-related, his renewed aura suggested a remarkable resurgence. Many enthusiasts now predict a monster year for Matthews, expecting him to lead the Maple Leafs to new heights.

As the season unfolds, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Matthews, eager to witness the continuation of his extraordinary journey to reach career highs and get the Maple Leafs into a spot they’ve yet been while he’s been on the team.

