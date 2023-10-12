Buffalo Sabres Have Inside Track to Signing Patrick Kane

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided a deep dive into the evolving landscape of Patrick Kane’s potential landing spots while a guest on The Jeff Marek Show this week. Noting that a number of teams will be interested, Marek likes the Dallas Stars. He asked Friedman about that theory, and his 32 Thoughts podcast co-host responded, “I think why not.” However, it wasn’t Friedman’s pick.
The NHL insider likes the odds that Kane might return to Buffalo, a scenario that has garnered significant attention in recent weeks.
Friedman underlined the crucial bond between Kane and Buffalo’s GM, Kevyn Adams, tracing back to their shared history as roommates in Chicago. This personal connection, Friedman suggested, might play a pivotal role in Kane’s decision-making process, adding depth to the speculation.
Moreover, sports analyst Rory Boylen from Sportsnet emphasized Buffalo’s historical tendency for strong season starts, even in the face of a playoff drought. This positive momentum at the beginning of the season could bolster Buffalo’s appeal to Kane, strategically positioning them as an attractive option when the star player eventually makes his decision. In other words, if the Sabres start hot, they might appeal to Kane as a destination where he’ll have a chance to win.
The Signing Could Come Sooner Than Later
In his recent “32 Thoughts” column, Friedman shared insights, stating, “In the not-too-distant future, Patrick Kane’s return is going to become a dominant NHL story.” He noted the impact of a video released by Kane’s agency, CAA, and the subsequent surge in interest. Friedman pointed out that while Florida displayed aggressive pursuit during the summer, Buffalo stands out as the team to watch, indicating a potentially significant development in Kane’s hockey journey.
As the anticipation builds, the hockey world eagerly awaits Kane’s decision, with Buffalo emerging as a frontrunner and an emotional homecoming could be in the cards for the veteran.
