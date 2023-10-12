8 Questions & Thoughts About Maple Leafs First Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their season with a thrilling 6-5 shoot-out win against long-time rival the Montreal Canadiens. The game was a win, and that’s a good thing. However, it left Maple Leafs fans with plenty of questions and a few confusing moments.

In this post, I want to spend some time sharing some notes that my friend and sometime co-writer Stan Smith sent to me. These are not so much in the category of “takeaways;’ but, more to the point, they are thoughts that emerged from the game.

Eight Thoughts That Emerged from the Maple Leafs First Game of the Regular Season

Thought One: What Was the Game’s Turnaround Moment?

The Maple Leafs won and had to come from behind to do it. But, what was the bigger turnaround in the game? Was it the disallowed 3-0 goal that would have given the Canadiens a comfortable lead, only for the Maple Leafs to respond just two minutes later with a goal by Gregor, making it 2-1? Or was it Matthews’ two goals during the last four-plus minutes of the game?

Matthews Contract & Its Implications for Nylander and Maple Leafs

Perhaps it was a combination of both, seeing as the game’s momentum completely shifted after the disallowed goal, but it was Matthews who took over.

Thought Two: How Big Were Matthews’ Heroics?

One sequence that had fans buzzing was when Matthews scored two goals with Ilya Samsonov pulled. It raises the question: How many players in NHL history have achieved such a feat? The coaching staff gave the Leafs time with an early pull, but it’s still an impressive accomplishment.

Matthews’ late-game heroics certainly added a dramatic touch to the contest. He was almost grim in his demeanor when he scored – a kind of intensity that is a nice touch to his multitude of skills.

Thought Three: Was Anyone Else Surprised by John Klingberg’s Impact?

John Klingberg, one of the new additions to the team, unexpectedly emerged as one of the most impactful players in the game. While it’s only one game, who would have predicted that Klingberg would stand out among the new arrivals? Klingberg finished the night with two assists and played 24:38.

Could he be one of the team’s x-factors this season? He certainly looked talented enough. However, it will take me a while to get used to his skating “gait” – those long strides make him look slower to my eyes than he is.

Thought Four: Is Gregor Lucky, or Is His Shot Deceptive?

Noah Gregor has now scored two almost identical goals, one in preseason and another in the game on Wednesday night. Is he just lucky, or does he possess a deceptive shot that we weren’t aware of? His consistency in finding the back of the net is raising eyebrows. He looks like a keeper; and, head coach Sheldon Keefe sure noted how much he liked the team’s fourth line.

Thought Five: What Should Fans Think About Fraser Minten’s Debut?

Fraser Minten’s performance in his first NHL game was closely watched. He had a strong preseason, which led the team to keep him on the opening night roster. However, while it’s just one game, some are speculating that he may be sent back to juniors before reaching the 10-game mark. It was a steep learning curve for the youngster – as it probably should have been expected to be. What are the chances that Minten’s future with the team is short?

Thought Six: What Should Fans Think About Domi’s Performance?

Max Domi’s performance in the game was not as strong as might have been hoped. He left fans wondering how long he might be part of the top six units. He played only 11:39 in the game, only one second more than Gregor’s 11:38 TOI. Given how effective Knies was in the game, will we see him moving up the ranks as a potential fill-in? Knies showed promise. Is it a matter of finding the right linemates to fully utilize his skills?

Thought Seven: What Should Fans Think About Samsonov’s Goaltending?

The goaltending was interesting, and I’m not sure how to judge it. None of the goals that Samsonov let in were horrible goals to give up – a bounce off a body here, and hit stick there, a breakaway off a Maple Leafs error.

Ilya Samsonov, Maple Leafs

Still, the Canadiens managed to score five goals on just 24 shots against him. Those are not the best statistics. That said, Samsonov made some critical (life-and-death) saves late in the third, overtime, and the shootout. His mixed performance is really interesting. Will Joseph Woll start or will head coach Sheldon Keefe go back to Samsonov – just because he let in so many goals?

Thought Eight: How Good Was Marner’s Shoot Out Goal?

Neither Stan nor I can help but wonder how the narrative would have been reshaped if the Canadiens had scored in the shootout and Mitch Marner hadn’t. This “small detail” would have entirely shifted fans’ perspective on the game. How much do shootouts influence one’s overall view of a game?

The Bottom Line

While it’s only the first game of the season, it’s always fun to dissect these early moments and consider the potential implications and questions they carry with them. Over the course of the regular season, the Maple Leafs’ journey promises more exciting and challenging meetings. These are only our thoughts about this single game.

What’s more to come?

