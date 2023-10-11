Quick Hits Ahead of Maple Leafs Opener vs. Canadiens

Ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Montreal Canadiens, there are a few updates to offer on both sides. For the Maple Leafs, they’ll have a newly-acquired defenseman in the lineup, as well as a rookie making his NHL debut. If either score, they’ll hear a new goal song.

For the Canadiens, they’ll be looking to steal the Maple Leafs’ thunder with a team resembling last year’s 28th-place squad. The Canadiens improved in the latter part of last season, but it’s not clear how competitive they’ll be this year. With an offseason dedicated to addressing weaknesses, the team is poised for progress.

Fraser Minten gets his first NHL game and will center a line with Matthew Knies and Calle Jarnkrok. It will be intriguing to see how quickly he adapts to the pace and if this appears to be something that could be permanent or part of a nine-game showing.

John Klingberg Will Play for the Maple Leafs

Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe has confirmed that veteran defenseman John Klingberg will debut for Toronto in their season opener against the Montreal Canadiens. Klingberg, who signed a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Leafs this off-season, is set to bring his wealth of experience to the team.

The 31-year-old Swede had an impressive record last season, scoring 10 goals and 23 assists in 67 games played for the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. Throughout his career, Klingberg has amassed 81 goals and 326 assists over 619 games, previously playing for the Dallas Stars, Ducks, and Wild. Leafs fans are eager to see Klingberg’s skills on display as he takes the ice against the Canadiens on Wednesday night after recovering from an upper-body injury sustained during preseason play on September 27th.

John Klingberg Maple Leafs injury update

Some Roster Moves For the Canadiens

On Sunday, the Club revealed that Joel Armia and Gustav Lindström had been placed on waivers, but both went unclaimed. Following this, the Habs assigned Emil Heineman and Mattias Norlinder to the Laval Rocket on Monday.

In a notable move, Arber Xhekaj was recalled and is set to play for the Habs tonight. Having him back in the lineup will be a big plus for the club. Xhekaj, in his rookie year, showcased an aggressive style, recording 159 hits and engaging in nine fights across 51 games. His return brings anticipation, as fans look forward to witnessing his impactful presence on the blue line once again, underlining his significant contributions in the previous season.

Roster Moves for the Maple Leafs

On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs made a last-minute roster change recalling defenseman Simon Benoit from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. In a corresponding transaction, forward Bobby McMann was returned to the Marlies after clearing waivers earlier in the day.

The team also sent Easton Cowan to the London Knights.

Maple Leafs Have New Goal Song

Starting tonight, Scotiabank Arena’s goal celebrations will no longer feature Hall and Oates’ “You Make My Dreams (Come True).” As per Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun, a new approach is being introduced. Three to four tunes, tailored to specific matchups, will replace the iconic song. Among these selections, a standard version will debut during the Leafs’ season opener against the Canadiens, marking a departure from the traditional goal-scoring soundtrack at the arena.