Marner Could Have Maple Leafs “Against a Wall” If Nylander Exits

The Toronto Maple Leafs have maintained signing William Nylander is a priority. But with an extension not yet finalized, there’s a chance Nylander is holding out with a desire to test free agency. As Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne (and guest Sam McKee) discussed during a recent show, Nylander’s agent, Lewis Gross might be advising waiting. “…maybe they just want to go to UFA,” McKee argued.
Bourne added that Gross’ clients have a history of going to free agency. Only an overpayment for Nylander might avoid that now. It poses not just a short-term problem as it pertains to Nylander. The situation could linger longer term regarding the future of Mitch Marner.
There is more at risk here than just losing Nylander, suggests the two hosts. Bourne explained the scary part is that the Leafs could lose both Nylander and Marner. The team might be alright with losing one, but not both. He notes:
“…if you lose Willy Nylander, like let’s say you’re like okay, we value the cap space or we were going to trade him at the deadline, or whatever, if you don’t have Nylander on your roster, and then it’s Mitch Marner’s turn for negotiation. You’re screwed, because you can’t lose them both.”
He adds that losing Nylander gives Marner all sorts of leverage. “Mitch has you up against a wall at that point where you’re saying we gotta keep one of our elite wingers, our game breakers, our guy who plays the most minutes, you know, and so that changes things were …”
Would Marner use that in negotiations to secure himself a better deal? His agent would undoubtedly play that card.
Should The Maple Leafs Trade Nylander for a Winger Then?
Ideally, signing Nylander solves the problem of losing him and Marner playing the loss against the team. It keeps the core intact and means the club won’t have to scramble for replacements. But if that isn’t in the cards, GM Brad Treliving has a decision to make.
If a deal can’t be reached between the Maple Leafs and Nylander, should Treliving focus on replacing him in trade with a winger? Not only would that help replace the player going out, but it potentially limits some of the negotiating power Marner might have. If they believe Marner holds the team over a barrel it might be a smart strategic move to make it so he can’t argue that if Toronto already has another winger ready to go.
Then again, going that route potentially leaves the Leafs with holes in other areas of the roster.
Next: Maple Leafs May Move Around Max Domi to Upgrade Center Depth
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Marner Could Have Maple Leafs “Against a Wall” If Nylander Exits
If the Toronto Maple Leafs can't secure an extension with William Nylander and lose...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Scout Canadiens, Predators as Campbell Rumor Surfaces
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly in Montreal to scout the Canadiens and Predators game....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Calvin Pickard Starts for Oilers in Critical Game vs. Devils
The Edmonton Oilers seek to extend their winning streak to seven games, this time...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Oilers May Have to Bite the Bullet on a Warren Foegele Trade
It's not ideal, but if the Edmonton Oilers are stuck finding ways to land...
-
Featured/ 10 hours ago
Devils: 3 Trade Targets Who Could Help Fill-In for Dougie Hamilton
There are a few trade candidates who are available and could fill in for...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Dylan Larkin Takes Scary Headshot, Being Evaluated by Red Wings
Dylan Larkin took a scary shot to the head and neck in Saturday's game....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Evan Bouchard’s Point Streak Key Factor in Oilers Success
Evan Bouchard's offensive explosion is a big reason the Edmonton Oilers have won six...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner on Injured Reserve With Fractured Jaw
Boone Jenner sustained a fractured jaw in the team's recent win over the St....
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 days ago
Devils Being Linked as Possible Fit for Tyson Barrie Trade
The New Jersey Devils are looking to upgrade their defense with a trade and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Secure Top Spots On TSN’s Trade Bait Rankings List
TSN's Trade Bait Rankings List includes three players from the Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin,...
Pingback: Marner Could Have Maple Leafs “Against a Wall” If Nylander Exits Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey
Pingback: Jets' Kyle Connor Suffers Injury After Knee-on-Knee Hit
Pingback: Jets' Kyle Connor Suffers Injury After Knee-on-Knee Hit - Click Sports News
Pingback: Jets’ Kyle Connor Suffers Injury After Knee-on-Knee Hit – rosybrown-sardine-142807.hostingersite.com