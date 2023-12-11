Are Bruins Looking at Patrick Maroon to Replace Milan Lucic?

According to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, the Boston Bruins might be in the market for a bigger, tougher, somewhat-skilled winger now that Milan Lucic isn’t available. Following his exit from the team amidst allegations of domestic abuse, the Bruins have a hole to fill on their roster. They may have identified a person to fill that hole in Patrick Maroon.

The Minnesota Wild struggled early this season. While they’ve improved their play under new coach John Hynes, it’s not clear where Maroon fits in Hynes’s system.

Murphy writes:

"While Boston Hockey Now has not confirmed that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is targeting such a player on the NHL trade market, there has been growing chatter that rugged Minnesota Wild winger, enforcer, and three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon could become available via a trade."

Patrick Maroon of the Wild possibly a target for Bruins

A source told Murphy that the Wild aren’t terribly happy with what Maroon has brought this season. Frankly, he doesn’t fit their new up-tempo style. But, the well-traveled forward has a ton of Stanley Cup pedigree, having played on teams that won’t the Cup three straight seasons.

Maroon Wouldn’t Be Expensive to Acquire for the Bruins

As per the aforementioned source, it is suggested that Pat Maroon, currently in the last season of a two-year, $2 million contract, may come at a price no higher than the 2024 seventh-round pick the Wild spent to bring him in.

