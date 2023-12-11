Oilers Scout Canadiens, Predators as Campbell Rumor Surfaces

On the heels of a seventh-straight win, there’s talk surrounding the Edmonton Oilers and some of the moves they are making off the ice. A rumor started to surface as the Oilers took on the New Jersey Devils in matinee game. Among them, Assistant GM Brad Holland was scouting two teams. Not only that, but some news regarding the future of Jack Campbell popped up as Calvin Pickard was having a strong game.
First, Arpon Basu of The Athletic noted that Holland was checking out the Montreal Canadiens versus Nashville Predators game. Basu, who covers the Canadiens, confirmed Holland’s attendance at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Both teams have goalies the Oilers might like. One team definitely has a netminder available in trade. It’s not clear if Holland was there to watch Jake Allen or Cayden Primeau.
Right after that Paul Ameida, former TSN hockey radio host, posted the following:
“So the rumour is that Jack Campbell will be recalled when the #Oilers go on the road after this 6 game homestand. Would you send Pickard down and call up Campbell? Pickard had better numbers with the @Condors earlier this year.”
It was interesting timing considering Pickard got the start for Edmonton on Saturday and played quite well as the Oilers beat the Devils 4-1. He made a number of key saves despite not having been in the net for weeks.
GM Ken Holland had mentioned recalling Campbell on Oilers now and other reporters had said that was among the team’s plans. But, Campbell had a couple of rough outings recently in the AHL and it’s not clear if plans have changed. This is especially true if there’s new confidence in Pickard.
Could the Oilers Try to Showcase Campbell?
It doesn’t make much sense to try and showcase a goalie who is struggling. If that’s the plan for the Oilers and they are bringing Campbell on the road trip to get him in games and potentially trade him, it’s risky. Should Campbell falter, speculation is that the Oilers will have to make a move. And, it would be hard to imagine Montreal or Nashville would be interested if Campbell’s game is all but gone.
The question in Edmonton will be, why not just run Pickard and Skinner? If the tandem is playing well, go with it. Keep Campbell in the minors and make your trade only when you need to.
Next: David Perron Facing Lengthy Suspension After NHL DoPs Hearing
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 14 hours ago
Marner Could Have Maple Leafs “Against a Wall” If Nylander Exits
If the Toronto Maple Leafs can't secure an extension with William Nylander and lose...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
Oilers Scout Canadiens, Predators as Campbell Rumor Surfaces
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly in Montreal to scout the Canadiens and Predators game....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Calvin Pickard Starts for Oilers in Critical Game vs. Devils
The Edmonton Oilers seek to extend their winning streak to seven games, this time...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers May Have to Bite the Bullet on a Warren Foegele Trade
It's not ideal, but if the Edmonton Oilers are stuck finding ways to land...
-
Featured/ 22 hours ago
Devils: 3 Trade Targets Who Could Help Fill-In for Dougie Hamilton
There are a few trade candidates who are available and could fill in for...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Dylan Larkin Takes Scary Headshot, Being Evaluated by Red Wings
Dylan Larkin took a scary shot to the head and neck in Saturday's game....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Evan Bouchard’s Point Streak Key Factor in Oilers Success
Evan Bouchard's offensive explosion is a big reason the Edmonton Oilers have won six...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner on Injured Reserve With Fractured Jaw
Boone Jenner sustained a fractured jaw in the team's recent win over the St....
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 days ago
Devils Being Linked as Possible Fit for Tyson Barrie Trade
The New Jersey Devils are looking to upgrade their defense with a trade and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames Secure Top Spots On TSN’s Trade Bait Rankings List
TSN's Trade Bait Rankings List includes three players from the Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin,...
Pingback: Oilers’ Calvin Pickard: A Contestant on Hockey’s Amazing Race? Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey
Pingback: Canucks Not Signing Ethan Bear, Capitals Believe to Be Favorite