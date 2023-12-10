Maple Leafs May Move Around Max Domi to Upgrade Center Depth

According to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to do some roster juggling, moving around pieces in anticipation of a possible trade. The scribe is suggesting that, along with wanting to upgrade the blue line, GM Brad Trelving may be looking to improve the forward depth. That could have an impact on Max Domi.
Fox writes in a recent column:
To be sure, the Maple Leafs’ top trade priority is defence help, particularly on the right side. Reading between the lines of comments made by coach Sheldon Keefe and GM Brad Treliving this week, Toronto would also like to upgrade its centre depth.
Fox notes that Max Domi is a strong third-line center option, but he’s not the ideal fit. Unfortunately, the biggest issue is being able to trust him defensively. Fox notes, “Sense is, the Leafs would prefer a pure pivot and keep Domi as a middle-six utility player.”
Fox also discusses three possible players the Leafs could target. He notes they are all rental names that have been out there in trade rumors: Anaheim’s Adam Henrique, Montreal’s Sean Monahan and Seattle’s Alexander Wennberg. But, he admits that a trade with the Ducks might be tricky. He writes, “The Ducks and Kraken would a) need to declare themselves sellers and b) retain salary for a hypothetical trade to work.”
Could This Open the Door to a Max Domi Trade?
If the Maple Leafs are willing to move Domi around, are they willing to trade him? They might not want to, but the team has some questions that need answering. They badly need help on the blue line, Joseph Woll is out week-to-week and they want depth. It’s going to require giving something up to fill all of the holes on the roster and one has to wonder if they’ll deem Domi — who is on a one-year deal — expendable.
Next: Teams Targeting Adam Larsson of Kraken in Trade Talks
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 16 hours ago
Dylan Larkin Takes Scary Headshot, Being Evaluated by Red Wings
Dylan Larkin took a scary shot to the head and neck in Saturday's game....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Evan Bouchard’s Point Streak Key Factor in Oilers Success
Evan Bouchard's offensive explosion is a big reason the Edmonton Oilers have won six...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner on Injured Reserve With Fractured Jaw
Boone Jenner sustained a fractured jaw in the team's recent win over the St....
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Devils Being Linked as Possible Fit for Tyson Barrie Trade
The New Jersey Devils are looking to upgrade their defense with a trade and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Secure Top Spots On TSN’s Trade Bait Rankings List
TSN's Trade Bait Rankings List includes three players from the Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin,...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Two NHL Blue Line Quarterbacks on Trade Market: Who Moves First?
Both Tyson Barrie and Tony DeAngelo are on the trade block but it's not...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Delay Campbell Call-Up, Holland Reveals Plan for Goalie
The Edmonton Oilers had a plan for Jack Campbell. It has since changed, but...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs’ Woll Down With Injury: Keefe Says Woll To Miss Time
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Jospeh Woll went down with an injury on Thursday night...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Insider Says There’s Pushback to Big Maple Leafs Trade Rumor
It is now being said that initial reports involving a link between the Flyers...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 days ago
Sabres Said to Be “Sniffing Around” on Canadiens Goaltender
There are reports that the Buffalo Sabres are "Sniffing Around" on Canadiens goaltender Jake...