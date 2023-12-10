Maple Leafs May Move Around Max Domi to Upgrade Center Depth

According to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to do some roster juggling, moving around pieces in anticipation of a possible trade. The scribe is suggesting that, along with wanting to upgrade the blue line, GM Brad Trelving may be looking to improve the forward depth. That could have an impact on Max Domi.

Fox writes in a recent column:

To be sure, the Maple Leafs’ top trade priority is defence help, particularly on the right side. Reading between the lines of comments made by coach Sheldon Keefe and GM Brad Treliving this week, Toronto would also like to upgrade its centre depth.

Fox notes that Max Domi is a strong third-line center option, but he’s not the ideal fit. Unfortunately, the biggest issue is being able to trust him defensively. Fox notes, “Sense is, the Leafs would prefer a pure pivot and keep Domi as a middle-six utility player.”

Max Domi Maple Leafs rumors

Fox also discusses three possible players the Leafs could target. He notes they are all rental names that have been out there in trade rumors: Anaheim’s Adam Henrique, Montreal’s Sean Monahan and Seattle’s Alexander Wennberg. But, he admits that a trade with the Ducks might be tricky. He writes, “The Ducks and Kraken would a) need to declare themselves sellers and b) retain salary for a hypothetical trade to work.”

Could This Open the Door to a Max Domi Trade?

If the Maple Leafs are willing to move Domi around, are they willing to trade him? They might not want to, but the team has some questions that need answering. They badly need help on the blue line, Joseph Woll is out week-to-week and they want depth. It’s going to require giving something up to fill all of the holes on the roster and one has to wonder if they’ll deem Domi — who is on a one-year deal — expendable.

