Boston Bruins
Disrespected: Marchand Balks at Bruins’ Offer Before Panthers Trade
The Boston Bruins did make a final offer to Brad Marchand before trading him to the Panthers, but it was a low-ball offer.
“There was a gap. I’ve heard there was a significant gap,” said Elliotte Friedman when talking about Brad Marchand‘s final contract negotiations with the Boston Bruins before being traded to the Florida Panthers on Friday afternoon.
Friedman said that Marchand watched as other Bruins players got their contracts over the past few season and all these other guys got taken care of and now it’s my turn. The Bruins took a look at their future and where the team was going and told Marchand they didn’t see things the same way the veteran forward did. As a result, once Marchand declined a rumored two-year, $3 million per season extension offer, the trade was made.
The Bruins weren’t willing to invest heavily in Marchand and now the team is going to retool. Friedman said that Marchand really wanted to go to Florida as the people in their office and in management have a history with him from their time in Boston.
"I never thought we'd see a day where Brad Marchand was not a Boston Bruin."@FriedgeHNIC discusses what went into Boston's decision to trade their captain. @LGRed | @BriBrows22 | #NHLBruins | #TimeToHunt | #NHLTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/TduJJSsjQ9— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) March 8, 2025
At the end of the day, the Bruins gave in and sent Marchand where he wanted to go. It was for a conditional second-round pick, which becomes a first if he plays in a certain percentage of playoff games.
What Was the Final Offer From the Bruins?
According to ESPN’s John Buccigross, the Bruins made a final contract offer to Marchand before trading him. They didn’t want him to leave, but they weren’t in a position to spend big. Emily Kaplan of ESPN reported that new information surfaced that the Bruins offered a three-year deal in February.
However, the news on Friday was that the proposed deal was a two-year contract with a $3 million AAV—less than half of his current $6.125 million cap hit. Marchand, 36, ultimately declined the offer, feeling disrespected and ready to move on, even though he’d said he never wanted to be anything but a Bruin.
Boston’s offer was a lowball pitch, especially given the rising salary cap. Florida was prepared to move and with the cost as low as it was to get him on their roster, they jumped. In fairness to the Bruins, they did accommodate his request on where he wanted to be traded. Boston likely could have gotten more from another team.
Marchand’s previous contract was considered a steal, and it will be intriguing to see what he prioritizes this summer. Will he try to get the best value he can on the market? Or, will he get comfortable with the Panthers and sign another team-friendly deal to finish out his NHL career?
Next: Maple Leafs Were “All In” on Rantanen, Had 2 Big Offers on Table
