Boston Bruins
Maple Leafs Acquire Brandon Carlo in Major Trade with Bruins
Brandon Carlo is being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a huge deadline day trade. It sounds like Fraser Minten is going back.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a significant move ahead of the NHL trade deadline, acquiring defenseman Brandon Carlo from the Boston Bruins. The deal came in under the wire and will not be official until the pending trade call with the NHL is complete.
The 28-year-old blueliner, known for his physicality and shutdown abilities, has two more years remaining on his contract with a $4.1 million cap hit. That’s going to be a key part of the deal as it is expected the Bruins will have retained salary in the trade, and Carlo was not a rental.
Carlo’s arrival vastly improves Toronto’s top four, providing much-needed size and defensive stability. While his offensive game is limited, he is excellent in front of the net and is strong at breaking up plays. He’s going to be a big piece in the team’s playoff run. When added to Scott Laughton, who was also acquired at the deadline, the Leafs got much tougher to play against.
Are the Bruins Rebuilding Now?
This move signals a major shift for the Bruins, who appear to be entering a full-scale rebuild. With the departure of several key players, only David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, and Charlie McAvoy remain as cornerstones of the franchise. Trading Carlo to their fiercest rival suggests Boston is focused on the future and it was all about what assets they could recoup in the final moments of the deadline.
Will they try to retool on the fly with the assets they acquired at this season’s trade deadline? They have some good young pieces and added some others. However, today, the Bruins current roster must be devastated by the losses.
The return package for Carlo remains unclear, but early reports indicate Toronto paid a hefty price to land him. Fraser Minten is confirmed to be part of the trade, and Conor Timmins might also be.
Next: Brad Marchand Being Traded to the Florida Panthers
