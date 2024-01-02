Maple Leafs Made Uninspired Attempt to Acquire a Goalie in Trade

Amidst Ilya Samsonov’s struggles, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been exploring the goalie market. However, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast, Toronto’s uninspired attempt to make a trade involved offering a late-round pick, potentially a sixth-rounder, in hopes of securing immediate assistance.

Unsurprisingly, other teams rejected the offer, expressing a desire for a more substantial return.

Friedman suggests that teams were looking for prospects, even for lower-tier goaltending options, rather than giving up solid goalies for what the Maple Leafs were proposing. This situation could indicate either the confidence these teams have in the demand for their goaltending assets is high or there was a misunderstanding by GM Brad Treliving about the market dynamics and the necessary value for acquiring a quality netminder.

It is not clear which teams Treliving was targeting or what goaltender he was kicking tires on.

Perhaps this uninspired attempt to make a trade shouldn’t be all that surprising. In his Saturday Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Friedman shared that the Leafs are perceived across the league as not particularly “enthusiastic” about making a goalie trade. Awaiting Joseph Woll’s expected return in approximately a month, it seems Treliving is actively monitoring the market but believes the team has its own solution.

The Maple Leafs Went With Hildeby When Goalie Trade Market Came Up Empty

Evidently dissatisfied with the available options, GM Brad Treliving recalled prospect Dennis Hildeby on Monday. He has joined the team and will likely get a start over one of the next two nights. The Maple Leafs take on the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and then travel to Anaheim to take on the Ducks Wednesday. However, Hildeby’s stay is likely a short-term solution given his lack of experience and a desire by the team to keep him in the AHL for more seasoning.

