Ilya Samsonov Clears Waivers, Joins Marlies for Confidence Boost

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov has cleared waivers and is set to join the Toronto Marlies. The Toronto Maple Leafs made the announcement on Monday in hopes of starting off the new year with a feasible plan. The organization is taking a strategic approach to rebuild Samsonov’s confidence and game. Some wonder if the hope is that a solid run in the AHL will do that. Other reports suggest that he will not be participating in any games in the immediate future, focusing instead on comprehensive work with coaches and support staff to identify and address his challenges.

Kevin Weekes is reporting, “I’m told Maple Leafs to use all resources from development coach, mental skills coach, watch video from yr- a comprehensive approach to help Samsonov feel like himself.” If he clears waivers, no plans for him to play in games for Marlies this week.”

It’s not clear how the netminder feels about all of this, but something had to give. Samsonov was dreadful of late and something is off with his game. Working with a team willing to dedicate time to his resurgence is Plan A.

In the absence of Samsonov, the Leafs have called up 22-year-old Dennis ‘Hildebeast’ Hildeby, a promising 4th-round pick from the 2022 draft. It wasn’t a move the Leafs necessarily wanted to make, but barring a trade, he’s the team’s best option. He’ll be joining Toronto on their current road trip through California. He might even play a game.

Hildeby, currently excelling in his professional debut with the Marlies, brings a towering 6’7″ frame and a mature outlook to the goaltender position.

Can The Leafs Find Something In Hildeby and Samsonov Find Something in the AHL?

Leafs’ fans are hopeful that the defensive lineup in front of Hildeby will support his debut, providing an opportunity for the young goaltender to build confidence. Meanwhile, the hope is that whatever is bothering Samsonov gets removed from his system while away from the bright lights of Toronto.

As the Leafs make these roster adjustments, fans are hoping the new year brings good things for both goalies and for the team. The Maple Leafs have been struggling.

