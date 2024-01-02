Hurricanes Consider Michael Bunting Trade to Free Up Cap Space

Amidst the Carolina Hurricanes’ quest for a goaltending upgrade and cap space flexibility, Michael Bunting’s name has emerged in trade conversations, according to reports from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Specifically, when the Hurricanes were exploring moves to acquire a goaltender, Bunting’s name surfaced, indicating the possibility of him being dealt.

Bunting, who signed a three-year, $4.5 million contract with the Hurricanes in the summer, has been a productive addition to the team, tallying eight goals and 25 points in 36 games this season. However, despite his contributions, the Hurricanes are contemplating the option of moving him to create room for potential acquisitions. Teams were reportedly kicking tires on Bunting. It’s not clear if anything was close, but Friedman did say those conversations took place.

Michael Bunting Hurricanes

The 28-year-old winger chose the Hurricanes over a return to the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he had an impressive season, scoring 23 goals and 26 assists in the final year of his two-year, $1.9 million deal. Bunting struggled a bit from the get-go, but has since found a new level of production.

Moving Bunting, with a $4.5 million cap hit, would significantly open up financial flexibility for the Hurricanes. However, it comes with the cost of losing a notable contributor. Bunting, though experiencing a slight reduction in ice time compared to last season, remains a reliable offensive force, playing a role on the top power play unit.

What Do The Hurricanes Need More: a Goalie or Bunting?

The Hurricanes, who reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season, are exploring avenues to strengthen their roster further. One of their needs is a goaltender as the team has one of the league’s worst combined save percentages between their starters.

The Hurricanes currently have around $3 million in spending room, with potential flexibility expanding to over $8 million at the trade deadline, as per CapFriendly. Friedman seems to have suggested trade talks involving Bunting have since calmed, but the team’s financial maneuvering will depend on various factors. Always one of the NHL’s most active teams in trade discussions, no one should be shocked to hear that talks took place.

