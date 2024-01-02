Ryan Hartman Caught on Mic Citing Planned Payback on Cole Perfetti

In a recent revelation by Winnipeg Jets’ Cole Perfetti, a contentious incident between himself and Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman — one in which Hartman high-sticked him intentionally in the face and admitted doing so — was caught on audio. Perfetti has taken center stage on Tuesday after telling media, including Winnipeg Jets’ News reporter Mike McIntyre he’s got the entire conversation recorded.
According to McIntyre, Hartman openly admitted to intentionally high-sticking Perfetti in the face as a form of retribution for a preceding play involving Brenden Dillon and Kirill Kaprizov. It was a play Perfetti had nothing to do with.
The astonishing twist that Hartman either didn’t know (or didn’t care) that Perfetti was equipped with a microphone during the game, makes this all the more fascinating. Capturing Hartman’s confession in real-time, it appears that Hartman’s retaliation was a direct response on an innocent player and proof to the league that the high stick was on purpose. As a consequence of his actions, Ryan Hartman has been fined $4,427.08, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), for high-sticking Cole Perfetti.
Fortunately for Hartman, in exchange for players agreeing to wear mics, none of the audio captured can be used in connection with disciplinary action. As Jeff Marek points out, this goes back to the 2005 agreement.
Perfetti Didn’t Tell His Teammates At the Time
Jets’ coach Rick Bowness revealed that Perfetti chose to keep Hartman’s deliberate high-stick comments to himself until after the game. Bowness expressed that handling the situation during the game would have led to a different course of action and likely a lot more rough stuff. Instead, Perfetti had no plan but to play the game and tell the team afterwards, hoping the league would take care of it.
It’s debatable if a fine is enough.
This marks the seventh time Hartman has faced fines in his career. Notably, his track record includes three suspensions, with two occurring since the beginning of April and one approximately a month ago. As SDPN’s Steve Dangle points out, the statistical peculiarity emerges as Hartman has been fined or suspended at least once every 53.6 games throughout his 536-game career.
Next: Maple Leafs Made Uninspired Attempt to Acquire a Goalie in Trade
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 mins ago
Maple Leafs Dennis Hildeby Probably Not Ready, But Here He Is
The plan for young goalie Dennis Hildeby was to keep him in the AHL...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Ilya Samsonov Clears Waivers, Joins Marlies for Confidence Boost
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov has cleared waivers and is set to join...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Will the Oilers Pursue John Gibson After Lighting Him Up?
Following a 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the Edmonton Oilers got a much...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Edmonton Oilers End 2023 with Dominant 7-2 Win Over the Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers second line was clicking as the team picked up a big...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Place Goalie Ilya Samsonov On Waivers
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed struggling goaltender Ilya Samsonov on waivers. The expectation...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Not In Rush to Make Goalie Trade [Report]
Despite not having a legitimate starter, the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly not in...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Leafs Ilya Samsonov Goaltending Crisis Reaching Critical Stage
The Toronto Leafs are reaching a crisis point with goaltender Ilya Samsonov and a...
-
New York Rangers/ 4 days ago
Jonathan Quick’s Skate Save a ‘Save of the Year’ Contender
Jonathan Quick's acrobatic save against the Florida Panthers will easily be a contender for...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Appetite for Blockbuster Deal Between Flames and Devils
One insider believes there is a world where the New Jersey Devils and Calgary...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 4 days ago
Elias Pettersson to Blackhawks Rumor Deemed Unlikely at Best
A wild rumor surfaced this week that Elias Pettersson might be looking to jump...