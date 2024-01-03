William Nylander and Maple Leafs Trending Close to Making a Deal

On Tuesday, during the Real Kyper and Bourne Show, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs and WIlliam Nylander’s camp are “trending” closer to getting a deal done. According to Kypreos, the two sides could get something done before the All-Star Break and that the number might be over $11 million per season. Specifically, he believes that it could be an $11.25 million deal for eight seasons.

Getting more specific on the details of the contract, Kypreos noted, “The other thing you gotta consider is that when the Leafs can frontload this and turn it into a 12 or $13 million upfront signing bonus, it’s worth a heck of a lot more than $11.25 million. It creates greater value in real money.” If the cap goes up to $100 million or more, the number isn’t crazy for a 40-goal and 100-point guy. The belief is he could be top star for another five seasons.

Justin Bourne pointed out, that while the number seems incredibly high compared to early expectations of what this deal might come in at, Nylander is fifth in scoring in the NHL, tied with Connor McDavid. They then compared his pending deal to David Pastrnak’s, who is two points ahead. Their contracts would be similar. His deal is worth $11.25 per season. Kypreos said, “That’s the number, and either you like it or you don’t.”

William Nylander Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs Had to See This Deal Coming With Nylander

There has been talk all season that by holding off and not getting Nylander signed, a strong season was going to equate to a huge payday. Few might have expected the number to creep past $11 million per season, but that’s the price you pay if you wait to sign someone who has a breakout season. For Nylander, this is now his second season in a row where he’s trending to produce more a point per game, and this season, more than 100 points.

Nylander has points in all but three games this season.

Next: Two Key Oilers Set to Return to the Lineup This Week