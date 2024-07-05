Was the Maple Leafs Signing Max Domi Really Team-Friendly?

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ re-signing of Max Domi has typically suggested that Domi took a team-friendly deal. But is that the case? Domi’s four-year, $3.75 million contract raises questions about whether the deal was truly advantageous for the team or comparable to other offers he received in the market.
Evaluating the Deal: Team-Friendly or Market-Comparable?
It’s likely that Domi wanted to stay with the Maple Leafs and would be willing to take a team-friendly deal. However, that might not be the case if the signing wasn’t team-friendly. According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) rules, teams cannot sign unrestricted free agents (UFAs) to new contracts until noon on July 1st, though discussions can begin the previous week. This time gave Domi ample time to explore his options and gauge other offers.
Considering the market dynamics, it’s plausible that other teams might have offered Domi a higher average annual value (AAV) but on shorter terms. For example, a three-year deal at $4 to $4.5 million yearly would result in total earnings between $12 and $13.5 million. In contrast, the Maple Leafs’ four-year deal at $3.75 million per year totals $15 million, providing Domi with greater financial security over a more extended period.
Signing Domi for four years involves minimal risk. At 29, he will be 33 by the contract’s end, an age where he is expected to maintain his level of play, if not slightly improve, barring any significant injuries.
Domi’s Impact on the Maple Leafs’ Lineup
Domi’s versatility is a significant asset for the Maple Leafs. Last season, he performed well on Auston Matthews’ left side and spent considerable time centering the third line. His ability to play wing and center in the middle six gives the team much-needed flexibility.
Last season’s rookie, Matthew Knies, showed promise in the top six. He also played effectively alongside either Matthews or John Tavares. The potential addition of Easton Cowan to the roster this season further underscores the importance of Domi’s adaptability. His experience and ability to slot into various roles can help the Maple Leafs find the optimal position for Cowan, whether on the wing or at center.
The Bottom Line: Domi’s Re-Signing Was a Strategic Move
The fact is that whether or not Domi’s signing was team-friendly doesn’t matter that much—the Maple Leafs’ signing of Domi was a strategic move that balances financial prudence with on-ice flexibility. Whether the deal is team-friendly or market-comparable, it provides the Maple Leafs with a reliable, versatile player capable of contributing significantly over the next four years.
Domi’s presence strengthens the lineup and offers options as the team integrates new talents like Easton Cowan, ensuring the Maple Leafs remain competitive in the coming seasons.
