No Surprise if Maple Leafs Nikita Grebyonkin Gets NHL Games

Nikita Grebyonkin is preparing for his first season playing in North America, likely with the Toronto Marlies. Last season, he registered 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points in 67 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the KHL. Few Maple Leafs prospects get diehard fans as excited as Grebyonkin. Drafted 135th overall in 2022 as an over-age draft pick, he has emerged as a youngster with a bright future, and it’s increasingly likely that he’s bound for North America sooner rather than later.

Grebyonkin Had a Solid 2023-24 KHL Season

Grebyonkin recently completed his 2023-24 KHL regular season with a career-best 19 goals and 41 points with Metallurg Magnitogorsk. As a 20-year-old, he had 26 points in 52 games last year between Magnitogorsk and Amur, helping make a name for himself as a potential late-blooming steal. He also helped lead his team to the KHL championship.

Grebyonkin finished third in U-21 scoring this season. In addition, only Ilya Ivantsov and Dmitri Katelevsky played more games than Grebyonkin. Given how hard it is for younger players to get much ice time in the KHL, that says something.

The KHL is a low-scoring league, making Grebyonkin’s achievements even more impressive. In the KHL, goalies seem to shine. Fifteen KHL goalies had a save percentage of .925 or better this year. Only the Vegas Golden Knights’ Adin Hill (.927 save percentage) was better in the NHL. What Grebyonkin did this season suggests that he looks like one of Toronto’s best prospects. Grebyonkin might be one exception in a prospect pipeline lacking actual scoring depth.

What Might Grebyonkin Bring to the Maple Leafs?

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound winger is a strong playmaker, seeing the ice well and finding his teammates on the rush. He has good speed and is effective in tight situations. One of the most significant areas of improvement is his net-front game. Whether it’s making a pass or just getting in the way, Grebyonkin holds his own.

Grebyonkin loves having the puck on his stick. He’s creative in 1-on-1 situations, and can deke guys out to create chances. He’s better as a setup guy, especially when paired with a speedy, skilled shooter. His ability to cycle the puck and keep the play alive around the boards is impressive.

Analysts suggest strong potential for growth in Grebyonkin’s development. While he is viewed as a player who could excel in a complementary role within the middle six, expectations lean toward steady contributions rather than explosive offensive output. Despite notable gains in physical strength, concerns about his skating style may leave him vulnerable to being overpowered on the ice.

Don’t Be Surprised if Grebyonkin Makes the NHL Roster

Given his potential impact, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Grebyonkin make the roster for a few games, although it’s essential not to rush his development. He will likely transition full-time to the AHL in the upcoming season.

While there’s an opportunity for him to establish a leadership role swiftly, the emphasis remains on his gradual integration, recognizing the need for adjustments to excel in the fast-paced and physically demanding nature of the NHL. Patience and guidance will be essential as the Maple Leafs navigate his transition to North American hockey.

