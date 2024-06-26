Maple Leafs Rumors: Lots Cooking Ahead of NHL Free Agency

As the NHL Draft approaches and NHL free agency looms, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to get ready for what will be a busy two weeks. According to insiders and scribes for The Athletic, Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle, Leafs GM Brad Treliving and his front office team have been planning and strategizing, with hooks already in the water with other teams and agents. No stone is going unturned as the Leafs explore every possible avenue to enhance their lineup. As a result, there are plenty of rumors to discuss when it comes to Toronto’s offseason plans.

The Priority for Maple Leafs is Defense Over Goaltending

Interestingly, goaltending is not the Leafs’ top priority, write the two scribes. Instead, the Leafs are focused on strengthening their defense, particularly the right side. Ideally, this will be achieved through trades rather than overpaying in free agency.

Toronto’s assets for trades include their first-round pick, RFAs Timothy Liljegren and Nick Robertson, and potentially Mitch Marner. A wild card in the Leafs’ plans is the potential trade of Mitch Marner. While exploring options, the Leafs face challenges in finding a suitable trade partner that can accommodate Marner’s cap hit and offer valuable assets in return.

The Leafs will explore the free agent market and top UFA targets include Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov, though their current teams may re-sign them. Other options include Brady Skjei and Brandon Montour. The Leafs are also interested in Kings defenseman Matt Roy, despite his high expected salary.

The Maple Leafs Goaltending Options Limited

The Leafs recently missed out on acquiring Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom, who was traded to the New Jersey Devils despite Toronto’s competitive offer, which included a first-round pick. With Markstrom and Linus Ullmark now off the market, it seems unlikely that the Leafs will address their goaltending needs through a trade.

Nashville appears set to retain Juuse Saros, leaving Toronto to pursue tandem goaltenders in free agency. Potential targets include Laurent Brossoit, Anthony Stolarz, Kevin Lankinen, and Cam Talbot. Given the flux in the goaltending market, any new signing is expected to be a short-term commitment to avoid blocking the path for Joseph Woll, whom the organization is high on.

Leafs Looking for Depth at Forward in Free Agency

In addition to defensive improvements, the Leafs aim to bolster their wing depth. While adding a center would be the ideal play, the market is thin. The Leafs may have to focus on second-tier wingers. Names thrown out there included David Perron, Dakota Joshua, and Jake DeBrusk. These additions would bring a hard-nosed, playoff-ready mentality to complement star forwards Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares.

Jake DeBrusk Bruins extension or trade

Looking ahead, the Leafs have substantial cap space for the summer of 2025, with the opportunity to make significant roster changes. For now, their focus remains on the immediate offseason, aiming to maximize their current core’s potential while preparing for future flexibility.

