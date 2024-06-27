In the following STN video, Nick Kypreos joins Martine Gaillard to discuss several topics. These include whether a deal involving Mitch Marner is on the horizon, Leon Draisaitl potentially signing an extension with the Edmonton Oilers, where Jake Guentzel might land, and more.

Quick Hit One: The Latest on Mitch Marner’s Current Status and Speculation

There’s much speculation regarding Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite rampant rumors on social media suggesting that trades are already in place, the situation remains relatively quiet – so Kyper notes. The Maple Leafs are still discussing and exploring potential trade scenarios with other teams. However, no concrete offers have been made, and no imminent moves are expected.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs plans to play out 2024-25 NHL season

Marner, a 100-point player, is a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs. Brad Treliving, the team’s general manager, is under pressure to ensure the team makes the playoffs next season. Given Marner’s importance, it’s unlikely that the Maple Leafs will trade him without a significant return. They might retain Marner to ensure a strong start to the season in October and November.

More and more, it seems that GM Treliving is spending time talking about how good Marner is as a player. Logic suggests he’s laying the groundwork for a Marner return.

Quick Hit Two: Leon Draisaitl’s Upcoming Contract Negotiations

The Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl is eligible to sign a contract extension, and the speculation is that his new deal will be substantially higher than his current $8.5 million salary. As Kyper noted, considering his status as one of the league’s top players, his new contract is expected to be $14 to $15 million per year.

The negotiations are anticipated to be complex, not only because of Draisaitl’s value but also due to the interconnected futures of Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Draisaitl’s commitment to a long-term deal with the Oilers will likely depend on McDavid’s plans. Although McDavid has an extra year on his contract, both players are close. As a result, their negotiations are expected to be influenced by their mutual desire to stay together in Edmonton.

Quick Hit Three: Jake Guentzel’s Future Landing Place

Jake Guentzel is a hot commodity. He’s been linked to the Vancouver Canucks for a while; and, there is speculation that the Canucks could offer him a seven-year deal worth around $9 million per year. However, his most recent team, the Carolina Hurricanes are also in contention. They have the advantage of being able to provide an eight-year deal, potentially lowering the annual average value (AAV).

Could Jake Guentzel return to the Hurricanes?

As Kyper notes, Guentzel’s decision will likely depend on whether he values the additional year and potentially lower AAV from Carolina or the higher AAV from Vancouver. Both teams are keen on acquiring him, and depending on how negotiations progress, it might turn into a two-horse race.

The Bottom Line for New Contracts and Potential Landing Places

In several ways, the offseason is shaping up to be exciting because of the significant moves expected across the NHL. Marner’s future with the Maple Leafs remains uncertain, but no immediate trade seems to be on the horizon.

Draisaitl is poised for a substantial contract extension, and his negotiations will be closely tied to McDavid’s plans. Meanwhile, Guentzel’s potential move to Vancouver or Carolina will be closely watched. Both teams are expected to make their offers. Fans should expect some action during the upcoming weeks. A number of players will have their futures determined very soon.

